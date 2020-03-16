Richland academy gives high schoolers head start on health care careers

Richland students will get a jump start on health care careers thanks to a new academy set to launch this fall.

The Richland School District opens its new Academy of Health & Sciences at Richland High School this fall. Students are encouraged to enroll in the courses this winter as they begin setting schedules for the 2020-21 school year.

The academy will offer coursework to prepare students for careers in the health field. It is offered in partnership with Columbia Basin College and Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

“This is a game-changing effort to ensure the hundreds of students in our high schools who have voiced their interest in a career in health care have the opportunity to pursue that interest,” said Assistant Superintendent Todd Baddley.

It builds on the district’s existing career and technical education courses such as sports medicine. New offerings include biomedical science.

Participating students will be able to get certified in first aid and CPR and to take the courses they need to qualify for entry-level health care roles such as home care aides, phlebotomists and dental assistance.

They also can receive college credit toward a future health sciences degree.

Students will get real world experience through internships, job shadowing and mentoring, with students paired with professionals at CBC and Kadlec.

All high school students enrolled in Richland may take courses while remaining involved at their home school.

The curriculum aligns with Washington’s high school graduation requirements and offers students the freedom to pursue other interests, to take Advanced Placement courses, College in the High School, Running Start, or to attend Tri-Tech Skills Center.

Richland students can learn more from their counselors.