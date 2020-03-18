Chamber, tourism bureau offer businesses way to tell public they’re open

“Open for Business” is the battle cry of the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce and Visit Tri-Cities.

The two business entities have launched separate sites with the same branding, “Open for Business,” to give area businesses a place to tell customers how they are adapting to severe measures designed to slow the spread of coronavirus, which causes the deadly COVID-19.

Gov. Jay Inslee restricted gathering spots and ordered restaurants, gyms and other venues to close to visitors.

There is considerable overlap between the two, but together they paint a picture of local entrepreneurs taking creative steps to stay in business.

From law firms offering remote consultations to restaurants offering discounts and carry–out deals, the lists offer Tri-Citians a way to help their favorite local businesses stay afloat.

The Visit Tri-Cities site is at visittri-cities.com/tri-cities-open-for-business. Send items to Bethany@VisitTri-Cities.com.

The chamber of commerce site is tricityregionalchamber.com/tri-cities-open-for-business.html. Send items to elisabeth.holt@tricityregionalchamber.com.