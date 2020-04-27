Chipotle open for pickup, delivery in Richland
|April 2020
Chipotle Mexican Grill has opened its second Tri-City location.
The newest Chipotle is open for pickup and delivery only.
Pickup orders can be placed by phone at 509-396–0314. Delivery orders must be placed online at chipotle.com or through the chain’s mobile app.
The fast-Mexican chain is at 2673 Queensgate Drive in Vintner Plaza, the Target-anchored shopping center in Richland. Business hours are 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Chipotle took over the former Qdoba Mexican Eats following a $561,000 remodel by Alegis Construction Inc. Qdoba closed in the summer of 2019.
Browman Development Co. of Walnut Creek, California, is the property owner and manager.
