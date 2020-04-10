First-half property tax deadline is April 30; no coronavirus delay

Benton County will not delay the collection of property taxes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline to pay the first half of the annual property tax bill is April 30, with the second half due by Oct. 31.

The county treasurer considered delaying the deadline but decided against it, saying local taxing districts need the revenue to continue serving residents.

For those whose property taxes are not paid through a mortgage company, taxes may be paid by mail or at drop boxes at the Prosser Courthouse, 620 Market St., or the county annex at 5600 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick.

Drop boxes in Richland and Benton City are closed due to reduced staffing.

Pay online at bentoncountytax.com or call the treasurer’s office at 509-735-8505 for information.

Franklin County property taxes as well as irrigation assessments are due on the same dates. Pay at the drop box at the county courthouse, 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, or pay online at paydici.com/franklin-county-wa/search/new.