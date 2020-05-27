Upscale living for renters taking shape on Pasco waterfront

Wendy Culverwell|May 2020

Some of the finest homes in the Tri-Cities line the Pasco riverfront. 

Soon, well-heeled renters will be able to call the Columbia River shoreline home too. 

The first 60-unit phase of Columbia River Walk apartments is under construction at 2120 W. A St. in Pasco. The site could eventually support 200 units catering to “middle to high income” apartment renters, according to a 2018 application to rezone the site from “industrial” to R3 residential mixed use. 

The city signed off on the rezone and issued permits for the $7 million, three-story project in December 2019. The building overlooks the Sacajawea Heritage Trail across a canal. It is the city’s first apartment project in recent years, said Rick White, community development director. 

The project is being developed by Pasco-based Zepgon Investments, which is led by Jesus Zepeda, Angel Zepeda and Eulalio Gonzalez. 

Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business readers can read more about the project and the developers behind it in the June edition. 

