Upscale living for renters taking shape on Pasco waterfront

Some of the finest homes in the Tri-Cities line the Pasco riverfront.

Soon, well-heeled renters will be able to call the Columbia River shoreline home too.

The first 60-unit phase of Columbia River Walk apartments is under construction at 2120 W. A St. in Pasco. The site could eventually support 200 units catering to “middle to high income” apartment renters, according to a 2018 application to rezone the site from “industrial” to R3 residential mixed use.

The city signed off on the rezone and issued permits for the $7 million, three-story project in December 2019. The building overlooks the Sacajawea Heritage Trail across a canal. It is the city’s first apartment project in recent years, said Rick White, community development director.

The project is being developed by Pasco-based Zepgon Investments, which is led by Jesus Zepeda, Angel Zepeda and Eulalio Gonzalez.

Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business readers can read more about the project and the developers behind it in the June edition.