Artist relief fund aims to offset financial hardship

Four artists have received grants through the Arts Center Task Force’s Covid-19 Artist Relief Fund to provide short-term relief in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

In early June, $1,600 was distributed to four local artists: Kenneth Wright, Lily Le, Jaime Torres and David Vasquez.

Another round of grants is expected to be dispersed in the next 30 days.

ACTF received grant applications from 13 different artists and groups.

Davin Diaz, executive director for Arts Center Task Force, said the program will continue as long as the community is willing to donate to the fund.

The unrestricted grants go to Tri-City artists and organizations who have lost income related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The stay-home mandates have had catastrophic effects on artists and arts and culture organizations in the community, according to ACTF.

To donate or apply to the artist relief fund, go to bit.ly/ArtsCenterReliefFund.

The ACTF is a community-driven nonprofit working to advance the cultural and economic vitality of the Mid-Columbia region through the construction of a performing arts center.

ArtsWA, the state’s arts commission, also offered grants up to $5,000 to nonprofit and fiscally-sponsored arts groups and organizations facing financial hardship. This funding was provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act, via the National Endowment for the Arts. The application deadline closed May 31.