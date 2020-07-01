Tri-Cities Cancer Center CEO announces retirement 

Chuck DeGooyer, the longtime leader who was instrumental in establishing the Tri-Cities Cancer Center more than 25 years ago, will retire at the end of the year.

DeGooyer, who has served as chief executive officer of the cancer for seven years, announced his plans to step down on July 1. His last day is Dec. 31, 2020.

DeGooyer helped form cancer as a partnership of the hospitals in Kennewick, Pasco and Richland in 1994. He spent the next 10 years as an executive with the American Cancer Society before returning to the cancer center in 2013.

“Chuck has made an indelible mark on cancer care in the Tri-Cities, providing vision, leadership and inspiration to the entire cancer center organization,” said Reza Kaleel, chair of the Cancer Center board of governors. “We are grateful for Chuck’s dedication to guiding the organization the past seven years.”

DeGooyer said he and his wife, Michelle, look forward to spending more time with family and their grandchildren in particular.

“I’ve been a part of this amazing organization for close to two decades in total. I’m proud of all that has been accomplished in building this center into a world-class facility where our community can receive the cancer treatment and support they deserve close to home,” he said in a press release issued by the cancer center on July 1.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center provides clinical and other services to patients who have been diagnosed with cancer. It is undergoing a dramatic reorganization following the sales of two of its founding hospitals and their subsequent departure from the organization.

Lourdes Health and Trios Health both withdrew after the formerly nonprofit health organizations were purchased by a for-profit health operator.

The Kennewick Hospital District board, which sold its Trios assets after filing for bankruptcy, and Lourdes received payments from the cancer center when they withdrew.

The move left Kadlec Regional Medical Center as its only-not-for profit member.

The board of directors said it is looking for a successor who can work through defining the center’s future structure.

It has engaged an independent consulting group to advise it on its next steps.