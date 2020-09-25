Monical leaving as CEO of Pasco’s Lourdes Health

Rob Monical, chief executive officer of Pasco’s Lourdes Health since early 2019, stepped down Sept. 22 to pursue another career opportunity.

“I am honored to have been a part of Lourdes Health and the Tri-Cities area,” Monical said in a Sept. 11 statement announcing the move. “We have a wonderful team of dedicated employees, physicians and volunteers with a genuine commitment to advancing the health of their communities.”

Chief Operating Officer Chad Pew will serve as interim CEO, Lourdes said. Pew joined Lourdes in March 2019, coming from sister hospital, Trios Health in Kennewick, where he also served as COO.

Monical was praised for his investment of time and energy at Lourdes.

“During his tenure, Lourdes Health has continued to be recognized as a top orthopedics hospital in the state of Washington,” said Sandy Podley, western division president for LifePoint Health, which owns Lourdes and Trios.

Podley called Monical’s departure “bittersweet.”