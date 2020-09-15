Networking – September 2020

Awards & honors

Moses Jaraysi , a member of Leadership Tri-Cities’ Class VI, has been selected as the Leadership Tri-Cities 2020 Alumnus of the Year. He was nominated for his commitment to numerous organizations in the Tri-Cities, in addition to Leadership Tri-Cities. Jaraysi has spent countless hours and games teaching his children and the community’s children, soccer as a coach for Tri-City Junior Soccer Association. He also has been part of the musical group Sons of Thunder, which plays at churches, funerals and homes for the elderly. Jaraysi has served on numerous boards, including Junior Achievement (2016-18), executive advisor for Mid-Columbia Leadership Development Association, Academy of Children’s Theatre (ACT) board and the Columbia Basin College Foundation board for the past 12 years, the past two years as chairman. Jaraysi’s service to Leadership Tri-Cities includes Hanford session director shadow, Hanford session director, board vice president, board president-elect, board president, class director and past president.

Boards

Kennewick City Councilman Chuck Torelli has been elected to the Association of Washington Cities Board of Directors. He was elected during the organization’s Business Meeting on June 25. He serves District 2, which covers 34 cities in the counties of Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Walla Walla and Whitman. The board is comprised of 25 directors, 23 of whom are mayors or city councilmembers from Washington cities or towns, and two non-elected city officials who also serve as the president and past president of the Washington City/County Management Association.

The new District 9 director is Debra Kroon, a Distinguished Toastmaster, or DTM, of Yakima, a retired employee of the state of Washington Department of Ecology, and member of Toastmasters for 20 years. She is assisted by the new Program Quality Director Victoria Chadderton, DTM, of Wenatchee, a trainer, author and public speaker; and the new Club Growth Director Karen A. Mobley, DTM, of Kennewick.

Mobley is the senior accountant with Amentum at the waste treatment plant being built at Hanford. A resident of Kennewick since 1981, she has been a member of Toastmasters since 2011. She belongs to Sun Country Toastmasters, as well as the advanced Faculty Club. Mobley is also a longtime member of the Institute of Management Accountants where she has previously served as chapter president. As club growth director, Mobley is responsible for all aspects of new club building and club retention within District 9, as well as marketing the Toastmasters’ Communication and Leadership Training program throughout the Inland Northwest. Mobley served District 9 as its administrative manager for one year, its finance manager for three years, and was its audit committee chair last year. Their terms will run through June 2021.

New Hires

Prosser Memorial Health has hired a doctor couple. Board certified ear, nose, throat and allergy specialist Dr. Coral Tieu will be treating patients at Prosser Ear, Nose & Throat Center and Prosser Allergy Center at 713 Memorial St. She received her bachelor’s at the University of South Florida in Tampa and medical degree at Rosalind Franklin University, Chicago Medical School. She completed her residency at the Southern Illinois School of Medicine in Springfield. She is a board-certified member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery.

Her husband is board certified urologist Dr. Thomas Tieu who is joining the PMH at the new Urology Center in Prosser. He received his master’s in business administration at the University of New Mexico and bachelor’s at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. He attended medical school in Chicago and completed his residency at the Southern Illinois School of Medicine, Division of Urology, in Springfield, Illinois. He is a member of the American Urological Association.

Most recently, the two doctors cared for patients in Lewiston, Idaho.

Columbia Basin College has hired Jay Frank as assistant vice president for communications and external relations. He will serve as the college’s public information officer and media relations contact.

as assistant vice president for communications and external relations. He will serve as the college’s public information officer and media relations contact. Dr. Christopher O’Keeffe has joined Trios Medical Group as a nocturnist, an overnight physician. O’Keeffe will see patients at Trios Southridge Hospital, treating patients who have been admitted to the hospital. He recently completed his three-year internal medicine residency with Trios. O’Keeffe attended Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine in North Carolina and then completed his residency at Trios. He also earned a post-baccalaureate degree in biology at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and completed a master’s in medical science at the University of South Florida. He is a member of the American College of Physicians and the American College of Osteopathic Internists.

Donations

Gesa Credit Union donated more than $227,000 from the 2019-20 school year earnings of it Co-Branded Affinity Debit Card Program to several school districts during a Zoom reception on Aug. 24. The program supports local schools by earning money for partner districts to use toward academic programs, athletics, and extracurricular programs. To date, Gesa has donated more than $500,000 through this program to Washington schools. With every swipe of a branded debit card, Gesa makes a small donation to that particular schooldistrict.

, along with , the company’s philanthropic arm, donated $25,000 to Second Harvest. The donation will support Second Harvest’s strategic organizational initiatives to provide healthy food healthy food to those in need through partner food pantries and meal programs. Battelle, which operates the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, donated $50,000 to science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, tourism via Visit Tri-Cities. As a global leader in STEM-related disciplines and scientific discoveries, Battelle becomes the official partner of STEM tourism in the Tri-Cities. This partnership will help support, elevate and establish the Tri-Cities as the STEM tourism capital of the Pacific Northwest, according to Visit Tri-Cities.

Grants

Washington State University Tri-Cities received a $35,000 grant from Battelle , which operates the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland. The grant will be used to provide relief to students experiencing hardship amid Covid-19 and to support technology needs for instruction and academics.

Scholarships