The Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center closure is now permanent 

The Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center is closing permanently.

The taxpayer-funded wine center in Prosser is owned by the Port of Benton and operated by the independent Walter Clore board.

The board recently notified the port it is terminating the operations agreement and vacating the building within 90 days, said Diahann Howard, the port’s executive director.

Commissioner Bob Larson commented on the move at the port’s Oct. 21 meeting and urged the port to move quickly to find a new purpose for the wine center.

The center announced it was suspending wine tastings in August and furloughing staff but made no mention that it was preparing to suspend its deal to run the wine center for the port.

It was caught off guard when the port confirmed the termination notice. It said it would issue a formal announcement Oct. 22.

The $4 million tasting and event center at 2140 Wine Country Road opened in 2011. It was built with a combination of state and federal grants and fundraising by the volunteer board.

Howard said the port will continue to honor the terms of the grant as the property owner and manager. There are 10 years remaining on the agreement.