Port of Kennewick crippled by cyberattack 

A military-grade cyberattack seized the Port of Kennewick’s computer system on Nov. 16, cutting off email and other systems.

The port said it will not pay the $200,000 demanded to restore access to its servers, which were encrypted by sophisticated digital “military–grade” ransomware.

The attack is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Washington State Office of Cybersecurity.

A contractor is working to restore the port’s system to re-establish email and other services using digital files from offline backups.

The port said personal information does not appear to be compromised, but it advised partners to disconnect from shared files through Dropbox and other services out of an abundance of caution.

The port uses a professional IT firm to maintain and secure its servers. It said its systems were well maintained and that it runs regular scans to ensure it had the appropriate systems in place. The port contracts with a separate, independent consultant to advise the port on technology and IT systems.