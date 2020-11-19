Tenant’s death leaves port in awkward position 

The Port of Kennewick is in an awkward position after the death of a tenant who held a lifetime right to occupy port–owned property in east Kennewick.

Audrey Bouton died Sept. 14 in San Tan Valley, Arizona, where she had moved to be cared for by a daughter. She was 90 and held the right to occupy a 4.5-acre site at 50 S. Verbena St. until her death.

Her death frees the port to use the site, which is near the Kennewick Sewage Treatment Plant, in accordance with its industrial zoning.

But it has a snag: People still live in the modest structures that dot the site, which also includes a barn, corral and several horses.

The port’s elected commissioners discussed the next steps at their Nov. 10 regular business meeting.

Technically, anyone living on the property without a lease or paying rent is, as one commissioner characterized it, squatting. The port confirmed there are no tenants and that it does not receive rent from anyone on the property.

But it wants to be kind. Amber Hanchette, the port’s real estate manager, notes that during a pandemic, evictions are off the table.

“We won’t kick them out for the holidays,” she said. She said residents understand they need to clear out and some have planned to move – an ideal outcome that avoids formal eviction and relocation procedures.

Tim Arntzen, the port’s chief executive officer, said Verbena is of little use and generates “maximum headaches.”

But back in 2000, it made sense to buy industrial land near the Columbia River, where the port has extensive real estate holdings.

Audrey Faragher-Davis-Bouton and Char Davis sold it to William and Joan Lewis in 1999 for $125,000. The Lewises owned a manufactured home neighborhood next door. The wanted to expand Lewis’ Country River Estates into the Bouton land.

The Kennewick City Council rejected the Lewises’ application for a rezone to residential use because of its proximity to the sewage treatment plant and opposition from the port. Their plan dashed, the Lewises approached the port with an offer to sell.

It bought the sliver of land near the Columbia River for $141,000 and agreed to honor Audrey Bouton’s life estate right to live in her 1930s-built home, part of the original sale to the Lewis family.

Hanchette said port workers have responded to complaints regarding the site for 20 years.

Neighbors complained about overgrown trees and even snakes. It took down the trees and looked for loose reptiles.

“We’ve gone out to look for the snakes. We haven’t found them,” she told the commission. It has even managed disputes between residents of the property.

It thought it had solved the issue last year when it agreed to sell 50 S. Verbena and several neighboring parcels to Santiago Communities Inc. for a 200-unit manufactured home park.

Like the Lewis family, Santiago was unsuccessful in securing a rezone. The California developer abandoned plans to buy the property. The port confirmed the October 2019 deal is dead, citing the city’s reluctance to see homes built next to the wastewater treatment plant as reason for the failed rezone request.

City staff felt a residential development was inappropriate given the city’s plan to expand the sewage plant with a bio-solids treatment facility immediately next door.

“Generally speaking, residential and industrial development don’t make for the best neighbors due to the impacts from the treatment facility,” said Evelyn Lusignan, the city’s spokeswoman.

The property at 50 S. Verbena is assessed at $179,000 by the Benton County Assessor’s Office. The port is seeking a market appraisal as a prelude to offering it for sale.