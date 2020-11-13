Real Estate & Construction Briefs – November 2020

Port hires new economic development director

Stephen McFadden, an economic development leader and an Adams County newspaper publisher, has joined the Port of Pasco as director of economic development and marketing.

McFadden succeeds Gary Ballew, who left to join Greater Spokane Incorporated. McFadden comes to Pasco from Adams County, where he led economic development efforts for six years.

Prior to that, he spent 10 years as publisher and owner of the Ritzville Adams County Journal. He served as chair of the Big Bend Community Board of Trustees, charter chairman and incorporating agent of the Adams County Development Council and with other civic groups.

He worked closely with Ballew to lead the Eastern Washington Economic Development Alliance.

Richland breaks ground on 2 fire stations

Richland formally broke ground for two fire station projects in October.

The two projects include Station 75, a new facility at 460 Battelle Blvd., and the relocation of Station 73 to the Bypass Highway and Jadwin Avenue.

Both will house fire and emergency personnel as well as police officers.

The city awarded a contract to build both facilities to DGR Grant Construction Inc. of Richland in March. Architects West and Perlman Design are responsible for the designs.

The two-station project budget is $10.2 million, including $9 million for design and construction and $1.2 million for equipment. The city said $7 million is financed with debt that will be repaid with property taxes over 20 years.

IRS website guides closing businesses

The Internal Revenue Service has created a webpage to help business owners navigate the federal tax steps to close.

The page provides information about the forms that need to be filed, how to report revenue from the final year of business, how to report expense, how to file a final return, how to take care of employees, how to pay any taxes owed, how to cancel and EIN and other steps.

Go to irs.gov/businesses/small-businesses-self-employed/closing-a-business.

New pathway completed between Edison, Union

The city of Kennewick recently completed a 0.6-mile pedestrian-bicycle path between Edison Street and Union Street.

The city received $353,000 through the Community Development Block Grant Program to build a 12-foot wide paved pedestrian path.

The project included a segment connecting Dawes Street and Edison Elementary to the path.

IBEW Local Union #112 provided a 26-foot wide easement on the southernmost portion of its property, which allows public access to the pathway off Edison Street, and donated a drinking fountain with a dog bowl attachment, a nearly $10,000 investment.

The Kennewick Irrigation District allowed access to its lowlift canal right of way from Edison Street to Union Street.

The Kennewick School District granted a 20-foot access easement along the western-most property boundary of Edison Elementary.

Central Washington Asphalt of Moses Lake was the contractor for the project.

Medical clinic breaks ground in Pasco

BMB Investments LLC broke ground Nov. 7 on a medical clinic to house the respective practices of its owners, Alliance Women’s Health and Tri-City Foot & Ankle Center in Pasco.

BMB is jointly-owned by Dr. Bradley Logston, OB-GYN, Dr. Brent Thielges, DPM, and Mario Garriga. They will move their practices from Richland when the building opens in late 2021.

Partners include Elite Construction, STCU Credit Union, Evergreen Business Capital and DKEI Architectural Services.

Alliance Women’s Health consists of Logston and Deanna DiUlio. Logston partnered with Garriga to establish the practice in 2014. DiUlio joined as a nurse practitioner and nurse midwife in 2017.

Tri-City Foot & Ankle is led by Thielges, a West Richland native, and Dr. Joshua Grimm, originally from New York.

US Cellular turns on 5G service in parts of Tri-Cities

US Cellular has activated its 5G network in parts of the Tri-Cities.

The initial deployment covers parts of Kennewick, Pasco, Prosser and Richland. The 5G service promises faster data speed and other benefits.

The coverage map is posted at uscellular.com/coverage-map.

Piton Wealth acquires Montana firm

A Kennewick-based wealth management firm has acquired a new office in Kalispell, Montana.

Piton Wealth recently announced that the Montana Thrivent office will be transitioning into the Thrivent Advisor Network, under the guidance and support of Piton’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Michelle Clary.

Clary transitioned her Piton practice in 2018 to be the first independent financial practice in the Thrivent Advisor Network. The transition has provided greater autonomy while still under the umbrella of the Fortune 500 company, Thrivent Financial. Clary has ties in Montana; she was born in Bozeman, grew up in Whitefish and has a cabin in Eureka.

Boardman restaurant plans remodel, name change

River Lodge, Cabins & Grill in Boardman, Oregon, plans to renovate the exterior and interior of its restaurant in 2021.

The renovation will start with interior updates including the construction of a new expanded bar, new craft beer tap system, updated flooring, casual bar gathering spaces and new lighting.

The concept was inspired by vintage industrial design, including weathered wood, metal accents and concrete.

Along with the new design comes a new name that will be rooted in the area’s history and community. Stay tuned, the owners haven’t announced it yet.

Also coming is a new menu focused on savory American grill dishes, sourcing food and beverage ingredients from the region as often as possible. It also serves beer from Ordnance Brewing of Boardman.

Other improvements planned include a new covered patio, gas fire pit, outdoor lounge seating, landscaping and outdoor games.

New vertical doors will be installed in the restaurant to give easy access to the outdoor patio, bring fresh air indoors and create an indoor/outdoor dining experience.

The exterior upgrades are scheduled for completion May 31, 2021.

Leading the restaurant renovation project is COHO Services, a Portland-based hospitality management company that has managed River Lodge, Cabins & Grill for the last 15 years.

The restaurant will remain open during the renovation.