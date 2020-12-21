Russ Cazier, the owner of a string of Subway and Costa Vida restaurants in Eastern Washington and Oregon, is bringing the Costa Vida fresh Mexican brand to Pasco.

The newest Costa Vida will occupy a space Cazier first leased more than a year ago at 6627 Burden Blvd., next to Porter’s Real Barbecue and The Sushi House.

Cazier owns and operates 25 Subway restaurants in Richland, Pasco, Walla Walla, Zillah, Toppenish, Moses Lake, Hermiston, Umatilla, Milton–Freewater and Pendleton through Kennewick-based Cazier Enterprises Inc.

There are two Costa Vida locations in Richland and one in Kennewick.

Funding for the Burden Boulevard project was held up by the pandemic in early 2020. After several delays, Cazier opted to fund the $100,000 buildout himself to avoid paying rent on a shell space.

The 2,912-square-foot space will include a full commercial kitchen as well as dining area and restrooms.

Mike Corbin of Wave Design Group is the project architect.

W McKay Construction LLC is the general contractor.

Cazier said the restaurant should open by late spring. It will be neighbors to Proof Kitchen, which took over the former Dickey’s Barbecue Pit space, and The Sushi House.

The 10,000-square-foot strip mall was built in 2017 north of the HAPO Center.