WSU Tri-Cities launches energy institute with $500K gift

A longtime Tri-Citian has made a $500,000 gift to support Washington State University Tri-Cities’ first endowed faculty position in energy and the environment.

Bob Ferguson, whose career took him from reactor physicist at Hanford’s B Reactor to the U.S. Department of Energy to CEO of the Washington Public Power Supply System (now Energy Northwest), made the gift to help solidify the Tri-Cities as a hub for energy development, according to the announcement issued March 23 in Pullman.

His donation sets the stage for WSU to develop an energy institute at its Richland campus.

The gift continues Ferguson’s long-standing interest in the school, which began 70 years ago as the General Electric School of Nuclear Engineering. Ferguson, and, according to WSU, played a key role in expanding it into a full-fledged WSU campus.

“Energy is the source of all economic development.” -Bob Ferguson

With the gift, he challenged the Tri-Cities to take the lead in energy development in Washington and the region.

“Energy is the source of all economic development,” he said in a prepared statement. “We need a curriculum. We need a workforce for the future. WSU Tri-Cities is uniquely positioned to integrate all these areas. WSU could lead this effort for the state and the nation.”

Ferguson encouraged others to make contributions to support the new institute.

WSU said it will focus on shaping the Northwest’s energy recourses and will build on WSU research strengths in water resources, the environment, agriculture, policy and economics.

“We are incredibly grateful to Bob for his generous gift and its vast potential impacts for the Tri-Cities region and Washington state as a whole,” said WSU Tri-Cities Chancellor Sandra Haynes.

Haynes announced the gift locally March 24 during the monthly Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon, held via Zoom.

The gift to WSU is the latest act of philanthropy from the Ferguson family.

Ferguson and his family supported construction of the Ferguson Education Montessori facility at Richland’s Christ the King Catholic School in 2020. The preschool education center is named to honor his late wife, Katie, who died in 2018. She taught at Christ the King and was its first lay principal.

Go to tricities.wsu.edu/500000-gift-supports-first-wsu-tri-cities-endowed-faculty-position-in-energy-sector/