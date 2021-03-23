Jersey Mike’s confirms plans to open in Kennewick, Richland  

Jersey Mike’s Subs is building not one but two restaurants in the Tri-Cities.

The New Jersey-based company confirmed it has leased space in a new strip mall at 1659 N. Columbia Center Blvd., in the parking lot of JCPenney. It will be sandwiched between a Starbucks coffee shop that opened recently, as well as the future outpost for Kennewick’s first MOD Pizza.

Jersey Mike’s leased a 1,200-square-foot space in a development by Hogback Development Co., that was initially reserved for California-based Habit Burger Grill. Habit Burger’s plans changed when the pandemic struck and it later confirmed it would open near the Richland Walmart.

The two Jersey Mike’s restaurants will open this fall, according to a spokesperson.

Jersey Mike’s previously confirmed it would open its debut store in the Tri-Cities at 2729 Queensgate Drive, at Vintner Square in Richland’s Queensgate shopping district.

Until they open, fans must travel to Spokane or to western Washington for its hot cheesesteaks, the Jersey Shore’s Favorite, which is a cold sandwich with provolone, ham and cappacuolo, and its cult favorite Tastykakes desserts. It recently added a grilled portabella mushroom and swiss to its lineup.

The company began on the Point Pleasant, New Jersey, shoreline and is currently led by Peter Cancro, who took over the business at the age of 17 and began selling franchise rights in 1987. There are nearly 1,900 locations nationwide.

Chad Carper of Kiemle Hagood represented Hogback Development in the lease transaction at Columbia Center.