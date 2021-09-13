We’re heeding health officials’ advice for our fall expo

As the Tri-Cities grapples with rising Covid-19 cases again, we’re seeing more cancellations and postponements of community events.

We’ve got our own to add to this growing list.

We were hoping to announce that our Senior Times Fall 2021 Expo would again be indoors, but it won’t be.

For those of you who don’t know, the team behind the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business also produces a monthly senior-focused newspaper called the Senior Times, along with two popular community expos for seniors.

Instead of having it indoors, we’re back to holding a drive-thru expo. It is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., in Kennewick.

The Benton-Franklin Health District on Aug. 20 recommended canceling large events where attendees can’t safely socially distance. We take its advice seriously.

Our staff will be wearing gloves, masks and bright yellow vests with the community’s well-being in mind as we hand out goody bags. Those attending won’t have to leave the safety and comfort of their car.

We typically hold our expos indoors at the Southridge complex in the spring and fall, but the state shutdowns at the beginning of the pandemic forced us to cancel our spring 2020 event. We pivoted to a drive-thru model in fall 2020 and spring 2021, and it proved to be very popular with our senior community.

Between the two events, we have distributed nearly 2,000 reusable bags filled with information about local senior-focused products and services, as well as lots of goodies.

We’re proud to say we’ve got the best sponsors and business community supporting our expos. The past two drive-thru expo bags have featured some awesome goodies inside: seed packets, no-touch door openers, hand sanitizer, back scratchers, sunscreen, first aid kits, pill organizers, manicure kits, and, of course, lots of candy.

Expo attendees also will find all kinds of brochures and information about the terrific senior-related services offered in our community.

We are excited to see you there in October. We know it’s not the event we all were looking forward to having, but if we’ve learned anything in the past year, it’s that we know we can adapt to changing times.

Until then, stay safe out there.