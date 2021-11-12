Tri-City Foot & Ankle Center Alliance Women’s Healthcare
BMB Investments completed a $2.4 million, 9,600-square-foot medical complex in September to house doctors’ offices, exam rooms and a lab.
The project at 9613 Sandifur Parkway in Pasco is the new home to Tri-City Foot & Ankle Center and Alliance Women’s Healthcare.
Elite Construction was the general contractor.
The design team included Devin Geisler, DKEI Architecture, Gary Hall, Hall Engineering, Mitch Crowe, Absolute Engineering, Bonnie Carter, engineering design and Jim Money, Money Engineering.