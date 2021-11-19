Windsor Fashions LLC, a fast-fashion brand offering a mix of formal and casual apparel for women, opened Nov. 11 at Columbia Center mall in Kennewick, next to Old Navy.

Windsor Fashions, based in Santa Fe Springs, California, debuted in 1937 and operates 280 stores in the U.S.

The retailer is a holding of Sun Capital Partners and focuses on special occasion apparel for school and other events, including proms and graduation and holiday parties. In early 2021, it said it would open 150 new stores, citing growing interest in events and formal wear following the end of Covid-19 lockdowns.

“The velocity of our business has increased substantially since the first of the year,” said CEO Leon Zekaria at the time. “Post-pandemic Windsor is positioned in an ideal spot to capitalize on the return to normalcy and deliver accessible fashion for all the social events in our customers’ lives.”

For employment information, go to bit.ly/30IU2Nb.