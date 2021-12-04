Richland taps interim manager for city’s top job

John Amundson will be Richland’s new city manager.

Amundson, who has served as the city’s interim city manager since former manager Cindy Reents left on Jan. 22, 2021, will be formally appointed to the job when the city council meets on Dec. 7.

The council decided to offer Amundson the permanent position, citing his performance over the past 10-plus months, according to the agenda for the meeting.

The city manager is the city’s top executive and reports to the elected council. He will oversee all department heads and as manager is responsible for developing the budget and translating council policy into practice.

The council’s agenda notes Amundson has successfully served in the role as interim, as determined by a third party consultant’s “360 review” of city government.

Amundson will be paid a base annual salary of $205,000, which can be adjusted upward by the council at its discretion and review. In addition to customary benefits such as paid time off, insurance and retirement, he will receive a $500 monthly vehicle allowance. He is required to give no less than 60 days’ notice if he leaves, according to the proposed contract, which will take effect on Dec. 7, pending council approval.

Amundson served as assistant city manager under Reents for more than 12 years before being tapped to step into the role.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in American studies from Brigham Young University in 2002 and a master’s in public administration from the University of Kansas in 2005. He attended an institute for senior executives at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business in 2015, according to his public LinkedIn profile.

He is a licensed Project Management Professional and holds a credential from the International City/County Management Association. He speaks Spanish.

Reents left the city after 17 years of service by mutual agreement with the city council.