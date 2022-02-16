Senior Times Expo will be in-person event April 19 

The Senior Times Expo returns to an indoor venue this spring.

The pandemic forced organizers to turn the senior-focused event into a drive-thru event.

“It’s our first in-person expo since October 2019 and we’re excited to welcome back seniors, their families and our vendors,” said Melanie Hair, CEO of Senior Times and the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business.

The expo, which is free to attend, takes place twice a year, in the spring and fall. The last four expos were drive-thrus.