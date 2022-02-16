Senior Times Expo will be in-person event April 19 

TCAJOB Staff|February 2022

The Senior Times Expo returns to an indoor venue this spring. 

The pandemic forced organizers to turn the senior-focused event into a drive-thru event. 

“It’s our first in-person expo since October 2019 and we’re excited to welcome back seniors, their families and our vendors,” said Melanie Hair, CEO of Senior Times and the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business. 

The expo, which is free to attend, takes place twice a year, in the spring and fall. The last four expos were drive-thrus.

The spring expo is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 19 at the Numerica Pavilion at Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. 

Exhibitors will showcase their products and services geared toward active and retired seniors. They will offer information about regional activities, health care, investments, retirement, senior living facilities and more. Many also pass out goodies to visitors. 

For exhibitor, sponsorship or attendee information, go to: tricitiesbusinessnews.com/st-expo

