Here are the Tri-Cities’ most popular books of 2021

Tri-City libraries have shared their 10 most popular fiction and nonfiction titles checked out in 2021 – in print and audiobook formats.

The top 10 lists from Mid-Columbia Libraries and Richland Public Library feature an eclectic collection of popular New York Times bestsellers, biographies, romance, self-help and thrillers.

Popular business magazines can be found at bit.ly/MCLbizmags.







Top 10 books: Adult fiction





THE FOUR WINDS, by Kristin Hannah

BRIDGERTON COLLECTION, VOLUME 1, by Julia Quinn

A TIME FOR MERCY, by John Grisham

DAYLIGHT: ATLEE PINE SERIES, BOOK 3, by David Baldacci

THE SENTINEL: A JACK REACHER NOVEL, by Lee Child and Andrew Child

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig

THE QUIET GIRL, by S.F. Kosa

LOVE LETTERING: A WITTY AND HEARTFELT LOVE STORY, by Kate Clayborn

THE RETURN, by Nicholas Sparks

FORTUNE AND GLORY: STEPHANIE PLUM SERIES, BOOK 27, by Janet Evanovich



Top 10 books: Adult nonfiction





NOMADLAND: SURVIVING AMERICA IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY, by Jessica Bruder

MAYBE YOU SHOULD TALK TO SOMEONE: A THERAPIST, HER THERAPIST, AND OUR LIVES REVEALED, by Lori Gottlieb

EDUCATED: A MEMOIR, by Tara Westover

GREENLIGHTS, by Matthew McConaughey

A PROMISED LAND, by Barack Obama

UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle

THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE: BRAIN, MIND, AND BODY IN THE HEALING OF TRAUMA, by Bessel van der Kolk

BORN A CRIME: STORIES FROM A SOUTH AFRICAN CHILDHOOD, by Trevor Noah

THE 5 LOVE LANGUAGES: THE SECRET TO LOVE THAT LASTS, by Gary Chapman

ATOMIC HABITS, by James Clear







Top 10 audiobooks: Adult fiction





THE DUKE AND I: BRIDGERTON SERIES, BOOK 1, by Julia Quinn

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens

THE FOUR WINDS, by Kristin Hannah

THE VISCOUNT WHO LOVED ME: BRIDGERTON SERIES, BOOK 2, by Julia Quinn

COLD MOURNING: STONECHILD AND ROULEAU MYSTERY SERIES, BOOK 1, by Brenda Chapman

THE SILENT PATIENT, by Alex Michaelides

OUTLANDER: OUTLANDER SERIES, BOOK 1, by Diana Gabaldon

READY PLAYER TWO: READY PLAYER ONE SERIES, BOOK 2, by Ernest Cline

THE GUEST LIST, by Lucy Foley

THE GREAT ALONE, by Kristin Hannah







Top 10 audiobooks: Adult nonfiction





GREENLIGHTS, by Matthew McConaughey

ATOMIC HABITS, by James Clear

THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A F*CK: A COUNTERINTUITIVE APPROACH TO LIVING A GOOD LIFE, by Mark Manson

UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle



TALKING TO STRANGERS: WHAT WE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE PEOPLE WE DON’T KNOW, by Malcolm Gladwell

A PROMISED LAND, by Barack Obama

EDUCATED: A MEMOIR, by Tara Westover

THE POWER OF HABIT: WHY WE DO WHAT WE DO IN LIFE AND BUSINESS, by Charles Duhigg



DARE TO LEAD, by Brené Brown

THE 7 HABITS OF HIGHLY EFFECTIVE PEOPLE, by Stephen Covey



Top 10 books: Adult fiction





MISSING AND ENDANGERED, by J.A. Jance

THE FOUR WINDS, by Kristin Hannah

DARK SKY: A JOE PICKETT NOVEL, by C.J. Box

A GAMBLING MAN, by David Baldacci

STARGAZER: A LEAPHORN, CHEE & MANUELITO NOVEL, by Anne Hillerman

THE PARIS LIBRARY, by Janet Skeslien Charles

THE SENTINEL, by Lee Child

MEXICAN GOTHIC, by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

MOONFLOWER MURDERS, by Anthony Horowitz

THE EXILES, by Christina Baker Kline (tie)

PROJECT HAIL, by Mary Andy Weir (tie)



Top 10 books: Adult nonfiction





CASTE: THE ORIGINS OF OUR DISCONTENTS, by Isabel Wilkerson

MARTHA STEWART’S ORGANIZING, by Martha Stewart

KEEP SHARP: BUILD A BETTER BRAIN AT ANY AGE, by Sanjay Gupta THE LAST DAYS OF JOHN LENNON, by James Patterson

THE BRAVE LEARNER, by Julie Bogart

THE HOME EDIT LIFE, by Clea Shearer

THE BOMBER MAFIA, by Malcolm Gladwell

AWESOME LEGO CREATIONS WITH BRICKS YOU ALREADY HAVE, by Sarah Dees

TOKYO GHOUL, by Sui Ishida

KILLING THE MOB, by Bill O’Reilly



Top 10 audiobooks: Adult fiction

LAST DETECTIVE, by Peter Lovesey

CAMINO ISLAND, by John Grisham

A GAMBLING MAN, by David Baldacci

THE BOOK WOMEN OF TROUBLESOME CREEK, by Kim Michele Richardson

UNFINISHED BUSINESS, by J.A. Jance

THE HOBBIT, OR THERE AND BACK AGAIN, by J.R.R. Tolkien

THE BOUNTY, by Janet Evanovich

MISSING AND ENDANGERED, by J.A. Jane

THE FOUR WINDS, by Kristin Hannah

FAST ICE, by Clive Cussler







Top 10 audiobooks: Adult nonfiction

KILLING CRAZY HORSE, by Bill O’Reilly

DARE TO LEAD, by Brene Brown

THE PIONEERS: THE HEROIC STORY OF THE SETTLERS WHO BROUGHT THE AMERICAN IDEAL WEST, by David G. McCullough

TALKING TO STRANGERS, by Malcolm Gladwell

ANCIENT CIVILIZATIONS OF NORTH AMERICA, by Edwin Barnhart

THE SOUL OF AMERICA: THE BATTLE FOR OUR BETTER ANGELS, by Jon Meacham

THE CODE BREAKER: JENNIFER DOUDNA, GENE EDITING, AND THE FUTURE OF THE HUMAN RACE, by Walter Isaacson

THE BOYS IN THE BOAT, by Daniel Brown

HOW TO DESTROY AMERICA IN THREE EASY STEPS, by Ben Shapiro