Business Licenses – September 2022

KENNEWICK

Mamma’s Kettle Corn, 10 E. Bruneau Ave.

La Chaparrita, 4311 W. Clearwater Avenue

Players Sports Bar and Grill LLC, 118 W. Kennewick Ave.

Cozy Home Renovations LLC, 5619 Washougal Lane, Pasco.

TC Soda, LLC, 206 Sitka Court, Richland.

Elias Construction Services LLC, 750 SW Third St., Irrigon, Oregon.

Cleancor Lng LLC, 2200 Eller Drive, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

A1 Furniture Restoration, 1625 W. A St., Pasco.

Home Town Rebuilders LLC, 12464 W. Coyote Lane, Post Falls, Idaho.

Mercedes LLC, 2207 W. 20th Ave.

Mimi’s Daycare, 8400 W. Clearwater Place.

Rogue Stitch Leather, 3700 S. Newport St.

Tri_bilt LLC, 512 S. Dawes St.

SSHI Inc. dba: Dr Horton Inc., 11241 Slater Ave. NE, Kirkland.

Legacy Power Systems, 1566 E. Weber Road, Ritzville.

Ground-up Construction, 9605 S. Lexington St.

Select Comfort Retail Corporation, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd.

AJW Construction LLC, 1130 Meade Ave., Prosser.

Advanced Resource Management Solutions LLC, 2625 S. Everett Place.

Krisco Aquatech Pools & Spas, 17537 132nd Ave. NE, Woodinville.

Communities In Schools of Benton-Franklin, 8203 W. Quinault Ave.

Premier Woodworks LLC, 109 N. Washington St.

Dennis G. Herron, 1920 N. 14th Ave., Pasco.

Zip’s Drive Inn, 400 E. Columbia Drive.

Smart Energy Today Inc., 2500 Mottman Road SW, Tumwater.

Moore Fire Protection, 11301 186th Ave. SE, Issaquah.

Butterfield Construction, 1104 Adams St., Richland.

Elite Environmental Services LLC, 1702 Englewood Ave., Yakima.

Beltone, 6 W. Joseph Ave., Spokane.

Frontier Communications Northwest Inc., 135 Lake St. South, Kirkland.

Prime Roofing & Sheet Metal, 421 E. Eighth Ave.

Volt Electrical Contractor, 95805 E. Clover Road.

Laroman Finishing, 4406 W. Sixth Ave.

BD Trucking LLC, 5516 Coolidge Court, Pasco.

Nichole Thornton, 4303 W. 27th Ave.

Urban Mechanical LLC, 4511 Artesia Drive, Pasco.

Delicious Crepes & Waffles, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco.

Lani Lane Co., 321 W. Canyon Lakes Drive.

KG Masonry LLC, 3517 Tierra Vida Lane, Pasco.

Blissful Smiles, 2618 W. Sixth Ave.

State Wide Contracting LLC, 1111 N. First St., Yakima.

Silva’s Contractors LLC, 198610 E. 2013 PR SE.

Do It All Handymen LLC, 51 Link Road, Naches.

Oasis Lawn And Construction Inc., 6725 W. Clearwater Ave.

Integrity Finish Carpentry LLC, 315 N. Waldemar Ave., Pasco.

1st Choice Plumbing & Repair LLC, 263 Johnson Road, Selah.

Squatch Fiber LLC, 10251 Ridgeline Drive.

Valley Pros Construction LLC, 261 W. SR 22, Prosser.

Springfield Earthworks LLC, 90 Country Haven Loop, Pasco.

El Punto Del Sabor, 6481 W. Skagit Ave.

Luxury Home Renovations, 725 N. Center Parkway.

Kaci K Construction LLC, 6203 Skeena Lane, Pasco.

Badass Contractors LLC, 504 S. Elm Ave., Pasco.

Ventura Masonry LLC, 1751 N. 23rd Ave., Pasco.

New Courage Counseling PLLC, 2326 W. 16th Ave.

Guzman Plastering LLC, 7807 Pender Drive, Pasco.

Galvan Flooring, 5031 W. Clearwater Ave.

In Good Hands LLC, 3805 S. Goose Gap Road, Benton City.

Kohler Plumbing LLC, 11905 S. Bermuda Road.

Tim Todd dba Todd Jobs, 1720A W. Seventh Ave.

HTM Construction LLC, 4811 Kalahari Drive, Pasco.

Union West Homeowners Association, 1912 S. Hartford Place.

Revive Wellness LLC, 8705 W. Fifth Ave.

Popeyes #13797, 240 N. Ely St.

Fresh Start Microgreens LLC, 4604 Saguaro Drive, Pasco.

Tacos El Giro, 6481 W. Skagit Ave.

J Con3ras LLC, 2516 W. Seventh Ave.

Sawtooth Pest Control, 26702 Country Meadows Lane.

Animal House Self Service Dog Grooming, 4303 W. 27th Ave.

Best Tux, 420 W. 21st Place.

Rbiz LLC, 308 W. Kennewick Ave.

Ryan Murphy Pain Coaching, 307 S. Perry Place.

Mapleway & Steele, 110 S. MckKinley Place.

R&E Concrete LLC, 523 Pradera Court, Pasco.

Majestic Barber Crew LLC, 5009 W. Clearwater Ave.

DCT General Construction LLC, 511 S. Alder Place.

Fitness With Flowers, 24 S Quay St.

Strickercre Dealflow LLC, 8486 W Gage Blvd.

Blossoming Insight Counseling PLLC, 1325 N. Cleveland St.

EG Customz Repair Shop LLC, 10 W. Fourth Ave.

E&L Construction, 2108 Road 30, Pasco.

Beauty By Kenia Lash LLC, 5702 W. 23rd Ave.

From The Heart, 1 1428 W. First Ave.

Real Life Art Studio LLC, 6306 W. 16th Ave.

KFFX Fox-TV, 6725 W. Clearwater Ave.

Via-BFT Connect, 707 S. Jean St.

Lashes with Elizabeth, 3902 W. Clearwater Ave.

Whimsy Apothecary, 10 E. Bruneau Ave.

Planting Seeds Financial, 419 W. 30th Ave.

De La Rosa Real Estate LLC, 303 W. 19th Ave.

Trusted Accounting Services, 1201 Third Ave., Seattle.

Los Brothers Landscaping LLC, 6274 James St., West Richland.

Angle’s Nails, 8551 W. Gage Blvd.

Churros Mi, 2481 W. Skagit Ave.

Antojos 509, 10 E. Bruneau Ave.

Artisan Stone & Design, 223 N. Benton St.

3-D Installations ,3504 W. Fourth Place.

D&D Disposal, 2909 W. Hood Ave.

Fiber Ops ,1824 W. 16th Ave.

Bfam Enterprises LLC, 45420 S. 2066 PR SE.

Assessment & Treatment Associates, 3030 W. Clearwater Ave.

Caserio PLLC, 8 N. Quincy St.

T S Customs LLC, 7803 W. Deschutes Ave.

1derful Food Park, 6494 W. Skagit Ave.

1derful K-BBQ, 6494 W. Skagit Ave.

The Glam Lab, 5009 W. Clearwater Ave.

Port of Kennewick, 350 Clover Island Drive.

BFG, 30 S. Rainier St.

Groups Recover Together, 3180 W. Clearwater Ave.

Three Cities Real Estate, 503 S. Pittsburg St.

Forever Clean LLC, 815 W. Klamath Ave.

Serenidad Cleaning Services LLC, 417 S. 23rd Ave., Pasco.

Siren Case Management LLC, 2807 W. Washington Ave., Yakima.

Flying Fish Hunter Jumpers, 2804 S. Huntington Court.

Divine Moments, 214 E. Albany Ave.

1621 S. Auburn LLC, 200 W. 50th Ave.

Smile Surfers Kids Dentistry – Kennewick, 3911 W. 27th Ave.

Malerie Rebecca J. Fateley, , 6855 W. Clearwater Ave.

T1 Express LLC, 1411 N. Nevada Court.

Lovisa, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd.

KDL Therapy PLLC, 100 N. Howard St., Spokane.

One Key Away LLC, 5501 W. Hildebrand Blvd.

Leonel S. Kitchen, 10 E. Bruneau Ave.

Zinns Sports Photography LLC, 3416 S. Huntington Loop.

Desert Pearl LLC, 1827 S. Palouse St.

Clean Up Crew, 395 Wright Ave., Richland.

Diamond Housing LLC, 7511 W. Arrowhead Ave.

Fjkj Properties LLC, 1512 N. Montana Court.

Mid-Columbia Polygraph, 6216 W. Eighth Ave.

Meth Daddy Art, 1030 N. Center Parkway.

Miguel Aquila LLC, 3523 W. Hood Ave.

JLC Truck & Trailer Repair LLC, 1904 N. 18th Drive, Pasco.

Carter Andres Colunga, 8705 W. 11th Ave.

Contour Construction, 3420 W. Wernett Road, Pasco.

Motto Mortgage Partner Group, 35 S. Louisiana St.

D.O.C.S. Notary Services, 5710 Three Rivers Drive, Pasco.

Omtrap Art, 803 S. Olympia St.

Cobracommander64, 10251 Ridgeline Drive.

Aa Delivery, 2853 Jacob Court.

Diosa Beauty, 8236 W. Gage Blvd.

Thrive Family Counseling and Coaching, 110 W. 34th Ave.

PASCO

Star Rentals Inc., 1912 W. A St.

Waterways Inc., 2118 SE 12th Ave., Suite 101, Battle Ground.

Tri-City Taps, 5236 Outlet Drive, Suite A.

Zidi, 3403 W. Court St.

Stromstad LLC, 6203 W. Marie St.

Trujillo Transportation LLC, 3814 Whimbrel Lane.

Labor Ready Resources LLC, 4302 Cornish Lane.

Vintage 62 Photobooth, 4302 Cornish Lane.

J & S Richardson LLC, 7813 Agate Court.

Limitless Heating and Cooling LLC, 5320 Mariner Lane.

Clover Planning & Zoning LLC, 6904 Rogue Drive.

Lemberg Homes LLC, 2405 E. Ainsworth Ave., #T-231.

Carly Allred Studio, 4301 NW Commons Drive.

Bank of Idaho, 5234 Outlet Drive 5234.

Tech Rush, 6301 Melita Lane.

Llamas Furniture & More, 411 W. Clark St.

Joyita Childcare, 1115 Lincoln Drive.

Alex’s Carpet Cleaning LLC, 3820 W. Margaret St.

Logan Contracting LLC, 4101 Sturdee Lane.

Thomas Horrocks, 1324 N. Liberty Lake Road, #226, Liberty Lake.

Franklin Andre Adams, 225 W. 52nd Ave., Kennewick.

Brett Baker, 1324 N. Liberty Lake Road, #226, Liberty Lake.

Cameron Bradshaw, 1324 N. Liberty Lake Road, #226, Liberty Lake.

Kaliopasi-james Uhi, 1324 N. Liberty Lake Road, #226, Liberty Lake.

John Bryant, 324 N. Liberty Lake Road, #226, Liberty Lake.

Asa Seversike, 324 N. Liberty Lake Road, #226, Liberty Lake.

Tyler Warren, 324 N. Liberty Lake Road, #226, Liberty Lake.

William Dennis, 324 N. Liberty Lake Road, #226, Liberty Lake.

Pa Que Vuelva, 6506 Morrison St., West Richland.

Urenas Flooring Covering LLC, 924 N. Elm Ave.

Hooked Up Pasco Inc., 616 S. Road 40.

JJ’s Barber Shop, 524 W. Clark St.

Lineage Logistics LLC, 5701 Industrial Way.

Ashley Tiegs Designs LLC, 5209 Black Belle Court.

J&A Quality Roofing LLC, 5903 Taft Drive.

Angel Brook Farm, 110 S. Fourth Ave.

Tailored Living of Richland and Kennewick, 1310 Hains Ave., Richland.

Columbia Fitness, 433 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick.

Ringo Family Enterprises LLC, 2694 Grayhawk Loop, Richland.

Desert Farms NW LLC, 8013 Naches Court.

SM Bodegon Artesanal, 416 N. 20th Ave.

Zuniga Auto Body, 200 S. 20th Ave.

My Staff Hero LLC, 8603 Desoto Drive.

Ashley Gonzalez Photography, 3506 Royce Lane.

River Valley Appraisal Services, 1524 W. Howard St.

Mission Express LLC, 535 N. First Ave.

Mountain Peak Electric LLC, 19326 E Dove Circle, Spokane Valley.

All In One Heating & AC LLC, 629 Westwind Drive, Zillah.

Builtwell Homes LLC, 2312 S. Ely St., Kennewick.

A & T Construction, 1731 N. Seventh Ave.

Acosta Lawn Care, 2611 Spruce St.

Erick V Guzman, 3602 El Paso Drive.

KP House Cleaning, 203 N. Cedar Ave., #205

A.L.J. Carpentry Inc., 803 W. 22nd Ave., Kennewick.

Drone Direct Photography LLC, 137 Canterbury Road, Kennewick.

Bee Happy, 9805 Merlot Drive.

Lineage Logistics LLC, 5812 Burlington Loop.

Robert T Baker III – Via, 50 Douglas Way, Wallula.

Anderson Physical Therapy LLC, 3603 W. Court St.

Mountain View TC LLC, 4108 Kechika Lane.

Ammon R. Alldredge, 635 Kate Way, Kaysville, Utah.

S&J Construction Services LLC, 7821 W. Sixth Ave., Kennewick.

Rafa’s Lawn Care, 5013 W. Livingston Road.

Hunnicutt’s Inc., 3910 Bakerview Spur, Bellingham.

Delta Auto Sales, 114 N. Oregon Ave.

Hair By. Madalyn, 6615 Chapel Hill Blvd., Suite A1046626.

Jennifer M. Walker, 2434 W. Bruneau Ave., Kennewick.

TC Excavation LLC, 30553 Oldfield St., Hermiston.

Jeffrey M. Ferritto – Via, 2343 N. Pittsburg St., Kennewick.

Taco Feliz LLC, 306 W. Lewis St.

Kyle Merkt – Via, 6808 Boulder Drive.

Justen Merkt – Via, 6808 Boulder Drive.

Kirsten Peterson – Via, 906 W Fifth Ave., Kennewick.

RICHLAND

Tricon Commercial Construction LLC, 175 Hutton Ranch Road, Kalispell, Montana.

Great Floors LLC, 505 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Cipe Solutions LLC, 10385 Ironwood Road, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

A-list Painting LLC, 80404 N. Hill Drive, Hermiston, Oregon.

UV Residential LLC, 999 18th St., Denver, Colorado.

TC Excavation LLC, 30553 Oldfield St., Hermiston, Oregon.

Independent Masonry Restoration Inc., 4620 SE Madison St., Portland, Oregon.

A.S. Renovations LLC, 608 Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Tolman Media, 2230 N. University Parkway, Provo, Utah.

The Dog House LLC, 2018 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick.

A1 Furniture Restoration, 1625 W. A St., Pasco.

Makenna Richards RN LLC, 1674 Venus Circle.

Usta/Pacific Northwest Section, 9746 SW Nimbus Ave., Beaverton, Oregon.

Fallon Fiberglass, 1919 Lassen Ave.

Yeckler LLC, 2404 Camden St.

TC Soda LLC, 206 Sitka Court.

Guajardo Transport LLC, 123 Oakland St.

Twine And Fern, 1005 Klickitat St.

Little Raven Productions LLC, 526 Fuller St.

Jag Transport, 203 Rowell, Mesa.

Koelling Enterprises Inc., 109303 E. 245 PR SE, Kennewick.

Dynamic Solar & Electric NW Corp., 902 S. 85th Ave., Yakima.

Legacy Power Systems, 1566 E. Weber Road, Ritzville.

Uptown Shoe, 260 Williams Blvd.

Manipura Yoga, 310 Armistead Ave.

Prestige Assisted Living at Richland, 1745 Pike Ave.

Matson Capital Management, 114 Columbia Point Drive.

Pow Contracting, 1105 E. Columbia St., Pasco.

Clearwater Construction and Management LLC, 5711 W. Garden Springs Road, Spokane.

Dura-Shine Clean LLC, 6216 W. Court St., Pasco.

Roddan Industrial LLC, 9601 179th Avenue Place East, Bonney Lake.

Joe Villa, 709 The Parkway.

Moss Adams LLP, 999 Third Ave., Seattle.

Rainier Freight Solutions Inc., 1901 Anna Ave.

Frontier Communications Northwest Inc., 135 Lake St. South, Kirkland.

Volt Electrical Contractor, 95805 E. Clover Road, Kennewick.

Desert Wind Development LLC, 92505 E. 83 PR SE, Kennewick.

Sol Company, 1318 Haupt Ave.

Preferred Industrial Electric LLC, 158904 W. North River Road, Prosser.

James King Roofing LLC, 12407 Mukilteo Speedway, Lynnwood.

Dunright Construction LLC, 9802 Silverbright Drive, Pasco.

Big Foot Home Improvements, 2307 W. 36th Ave., Kennewick.

McKensie Cleavenger Therapy LLC, 404 Bradley Blvd.

Performance Systems Integration LLC, 19310 North Creek Parkway, Bothell.

DC Sweets, 1514 Mahan Ave.

DLC Excavating Corp., 1111 N. Viall Road, Grandview.

Brian Smith CPA, 2550 Duportail St.

State Wide Contracting LLC, 1111 N. First St., Yakima.

Expansion Home Flooring LLC, 914 S. Cleveland St., Kennewick.

Strategic Home Health PLLC, 535 SW Bennett Ave., Prosser.

Do It All Handymen LLC, 51 Link Road, Naches.

JVC Jacinto Viramontes Construction, 2409 S. Oak St., Kennewick.

The Academy of Acrobatic Sports LLC, 1977 Fowler St.

Jah Yireh Construction LLC, 402 Maple Ave., Sunnyside.

Valley Pros Construction LLC, 261 W. Highway 22, Prosser.

Evolution Services LLC, 2712 Fleming Lane, Pasco.

Roberts Construction Group LLC, 472 Keene Road.

Springfield Earthworks LLC, 90 Country Haven Loop, Pasco.

Strawns Roofing LLC, 216719 E. Bryson Brown Road, Kennewick.

Perfection Connection, 8209 Wenatchee Court, Pasco.

Shed Crafters TC, 2912 Road 48, Pasco.

Smooth Transitions Flooring and Remodel, 2308 Frankfort St.

On-Point Plumbing, 4875 Mount Adams View Drive, West Richland.

AD Quality Construction, 4423 Moline Lane, Pasco.

Franchise Acquisition Services LLC, 2039 Newhaven Loop.

Kadlec Clinic Primary Care/Richland, 1135 Jadwin Ave.

Loken Lane Designs, 2801 Sawgrass Loop.

Caffeine Bar LLC, 460 Williams Blvd.

The Peridot Printing Co., 2949 Cashmere Drive.

Design Drywall LLC, 2511 W. Park St., Pasco.

Tattoos by Ryan Hall, 1309 George Washington Way.

Pai Construction LLC, 723 The Parkway.

Kaci K Construction LLC, 6203 Skeena Lane, Pasco.

Only Tacos, 325 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick.

Badass Contractors LLC, 504 S. Elm Ave., Pasco.

Remodel The Standard, 1204 George Washington Way.

Renew Therapeutic Massage, 719 Jadwin Ave.

Tri-Level Sports, 449 Wishkah Drive.

Claussen Transportation LLC, 723 Hanford St.

Biobeard Co., 212 Sitka Court.

Landscape Solutions LLC, 220 N. Eighth Ave., Pasco.

The Therapy Corner, 404 Bradley Blvd.

Waymaker Wealth Advisors, 114 Columbia Point Drive.

Isms-Navarro LLC, 1950 Keene Road.

Kirsten M. Peterson, 906 W. Fifth Ave., Kennewick.

Two See’s Sewing, 1017 Klickitat St.

D & J Construction, 15406 W. Old Inland Empire Highway, Benton City.

CPL Anesthesia LLC, 15103 102nd Ave. NE, Bothell.

High Point Renovation & Roofing LLC, 4215 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick.

BRNT Multimedia, 2555 Duportail St.

Prime Builders LLC, 4618 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick.

Healthy Massage Spa LLC, 660 Jadwin Ave.

Bliss Beyond Birth LLC, 8720 Massey Drive, Pasco.

Guzman Plastering LLC, 7807 Pender Drive, Pasco.

Heritage Drywall LLC, 807 N. Beech Ave., Pasco.

Pretty In Pink, 2035 Rainier Ave.

Victor’s Lawn Services, 3703 Lakelse Lane, Pasco.

Ag Richland Properties LLC, 1950 Keene Road.

Deborah Riley LMT, 719 Jadwin Ave.

In Good Hands LLC, 3805 S. Goose Gap Road, Benton City.

Kohler Plumbing LLC, 11905 S. Bermuda Road, Kennewick.

Neely Learning Community, 350 Driftwood Court.

Tim Todd dba Todd Jobs, 1720A W. Seventh Ave., Kennewick.

Silver Key Agency Corp., 1834 Terminal Drive.

Family Health Center, 1903 George Washington Way.

Shannon Buchanan Tax Accountant LLC, 2537 Harris Ave.

HTM Construction LLC, 4811 Kalahari Drive, Pasco.

Kealencphotography, 106 Oakmont Court.

Solfa Scents, 2286 Veneto St.

Burris Music Services, 503 Blue St.

Fresh Start Microgreens LLC, 4604 Saguaro Drive, Pasco.

Aimoutdoors.Co, 87 Symons St.

Bright And Beautiful, 2602 E Broadway St., Pasco.

Frezko Productions, 708 Smith Ave.

Kasma Anesthesia PLLC, 888 Swift Blvd.

Delta Endurance, 529 Charbonneau Drive.

Tbw2 Logistics LLC, 2249 Veneto St.

R&E Concrete LLC, 523 Pradera Court, Pasco.

Double G’s Wellness LLC, 1900 Stevens Drive.

DCT General Construction LLC, 511 S. Alder Place, Kennewick.

Via-BFT Connect, 707 S. Jean St., Kennewick.

Three Rivers Painting, 1411 McPherson Ave.

Infinity Solutions LLC, 162 Erica Drive.

Creative Music Learning Center, 430 George Washington Way.

Ana’s Cleaning, 508 N. Seventh Ave., Pasco.

Los Brothers Landscaping LLC, 6274 James St., West Richland.

Allwest, 1798 Fowler St.

Ubaldo Cardona Gregorio, 507 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco.

Crafty Shieldmaidens, 1662 Jadwin Ave.

Leah Lewis, 221 Torbett St.

Blanca’s Cosmetic Clinic, 1313 Goethals Drive.

Nufology Plus LLC, 101 Edgewood Drive, Port Ludlow.

PNW Whiskers Cattery, 2779 Ketch Road.

Cashpoint ATM, 1181 W. Sagemoor Road, Pasco.

One Time Services, 451 Westcliffe Blvd.

Serenidad Cleaning Services LLC, 417 S. 23rd Ave., Pasco.

Jia Nailroom, 2572 Queensgate Drive.

Divine Moments, 214 E Albany Ave., Kennewick.

Smile Surfers Kids Dentistry – Richland, 3200 Duportail St.

Rent Me Trailers LLC, 1010 E. Bruneau Ave., Kennewick.

Levi Kendrick Tattoos, 204 Lehigh Ave., Metaline Falls.

Romita LLC, 1608 N. Harrington Road, West Richland.

Atlas Commercial Floor Covering Inc., 1200 S. 45th Ave., West Richland.

JLC Truck & Trailer Repair LLC, 1904 N. 18th Drive, Pasco.

Contour Construction, 3420 W. Wernett Road, Pasco.

Maria Torres, 5805 Jefferson Drive, Pasco.

D.O.C.S. Notary Services, 5710 Three Rivers Drive, Pasco.

WEST RICHLAND

Solar Power NW LLC, 3612 Verbena Court, Pasco.

Country Mobile RV Repair LLC, 1883 W. Royal Hunte Drive, Cedar City, Utah.

Zomedica Inc., 100 Phoenix Drive, Ann Arbor, Missouri.

Lieb’s Fine Homes LLC, 4199 Highview St., Richland.

Great Stones by SS LLC, 808 Madrona Ave., Pasco.

Ideal Mini Storage, 4050 W. Van Giesen St.

Universal Cleaning Tri-Cities LLC, 6407 Morrison St.

Starr -Sanctuary Training and Rehabilitation Rescue, 6321 Meyers St.

Morgan Ashley Stephenson, 462 Bedrock Loop.

Galin Drywall LLC, 1021 S. 10th St., Sunnyside.

Ace Handyman Service Tri-Cities, 4457 Highview St., Richland.

Fontana Telecommunications LLC, 32 Pine Brook Drive, Palm Coast, Florida.

Bonanza Drywall LLC, 20 Nuclear Lane, Richland.

Apollo Earthworks LLC, 2487 Robertson Drive, Richland.

DNCL Construction LLC, 3913 Montgomery Lane, Pasco.

Solufix Heating & Cooling LLC, 8350 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.

Williams Landscaping & Construction LLC, 28707 S. Finley Road, Kennewick.

M&B Construction and Landscaping LLC, 5803 Middle Fork St., Pasco.

J&I Professional Landscaping LLC, 5710 Coppercap Mountain Lane, Pasco.

V & D Northwest Construction, 7301 W. Oak, Union Gap.

Podium Construction, 625 White St., Walla Walla.

Anata Construction LLC, 617 N. Ione St., Kennewick.

State Wide Contracting LLC, 1111 N. First St., Yakima.

Ohmco Electrical Inc., 73303 E. Grand Bluff Loop Kennewick.

Rowell Trucking LLC, 1814 N. 13th Ave., Pasco

VM Carpet Installation LLC, 2917 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick.

Splash Power Washing & Home Services LLC, 2805 S. 1987 PR SE, Kennewick.

Mankind Hair Studio, 4034 W. Van Giesen St.

Blissful Beginnings, 2702 Timberline Drive.

Interstate Sawing & Drilling LLC, 1407 Beaudry Road, Yakima.

Concrete Elite, 1314 Stevens Drive, Richland.

Garden Geeks Landscaping Company, 10 Green Road, Pasco.

Poise Accounting, 3529 Curtis Drive.

Charae Kent, 6249 Marble St.

Spence Hauling, 5193 Pinehurst St.

Atlas Commercial Floor Covering Inc., 1200 S. 45th Ave.