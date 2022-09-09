Judgments – September 2022

The state can file lawsuits against people or businesses that do not pay taxes, resulting in a judgment against property that person or business owns. Judgments are filed in Benton and Franklin Superior Court. The following is from the Franklin County Superior Court Clerk’s Office.

Taller El Paisa LLC, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Aug. 2.

509 Gutter Girl LLC, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Aug. 2.

iClean Building Services LLC, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Aug. 2.

Cruz Murillo Magallanes, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Aug. 2.

JJJ Landscaping LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Aug. 2.

Barajas Auto Body LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Aug. 2.

Wendy Moreno dba Stunnin, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Aug. 2.

Eastern WA Construction, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Aug. 2.

IClean Building Services, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Aug. 2.

Virtual Reality Construction LLC, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Aug. 5.

P J R Construction Inc., unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Aug. 8.

Sandra Aparicio, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Aug. 8.

Olympic Cascade Drive Ins LLC et al., unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Aug. 9.

Ermenio Cuevas, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Aug. 15.

HDZ Construction Services LLC, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Aug. 15.

Pasco Xpress Mart LLC, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Aug. 15.

Billie Jo McQuilkin et al., unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Aug. 15.

Mission Express LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Aug. 16.

Nimble Worldwide Inc., unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Aug. 16.

Rivera Investments LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Aug. 16.

MKW Construction LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Aug. 16.

Vanguard LLC, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Aug. 16.

Raul Nmi Bogarin Avalos, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Aug. 18.

Alex B. Najera MD PS, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Aug. 24.

Precision General Construction, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Aug. 24.

B3Intelligence Ltd., unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Aug. 24.

Reed Group Management, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Aug. 24.

Tishman Speyer Properties, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Aug. 24.

Garibay Farms LLC, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Aug. 24.

Trigo Antonio Jorge, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Aug. 24.

Wave Design Group LLC, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Aug. 24.

Vincio Marin Gomez et al., unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Aug. 30.

Xmen Tires LLC, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Aug. 30.

Bradley’s Auto Sales LLC, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Aug. 30.