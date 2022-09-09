Liquor Licenses – September 2022

Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

BENTON COUNTY

NEW

El Buen Gusto Restaurant, 708 Sixth St., buildings 708 & 710, Prosser. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant service bar. Application type: change of location.

Honey Dog Productions LLC, 7425 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. License type: beer/wine theater. Application type: new.

Jones of Washington, 2471 Robertson Drive, Richland. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: change of location.

Players Sports Bar & Grill, 118 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge-. Application type: assumption.

Under Creation LLC, 7903 W. Grandridge Blvd., Suite S, Kennewick. License type: snack bar. Application type: new.

Harry and David LLC, 101 Max Benitz Road, Suite F, Prosser. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: new.

Aquilini Brands USA, 63615 E. Jacobs Road NE, Unit C, Benton City. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: new.

IHOP, 6511 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick. License type: beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine. Application type: new.

1derful K-BBQ, 6494 W. Skagit Ave., Kennewick. License type: beer/wine restaurant – beer. Application type: new.

APPROVED

Players Sports Bar and Grill, 118 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge-. Application type: assumption.

Elk Haven Winery LLC, 34101 N. Demoss Road, Benton City. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: new.

SM Produce for Less, 135 Vista Way, Suites A, C & F, Kennewick. License type: grocery store – beer/wine. Application type: new.

Café Magnolia, 4309 W. 27th Place, Suite 100, Kennewick. License type: beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine. Application type: new.

Barrel Springs Winery, 46601 N. Gap Road, Prosser. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: new.

Fat Olives, 255 Williams Blvd., Richland. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant service bar. Application type: in lieu.

Muret-Gaston, 313 E. Columbia Gardens Way #120, Kennewick. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: added/change of class/in lieu.

Kabana-King, 4311 W. Clearwater Ave., Unit 10, Kennewick. License type: grocery store – beer/wine. Application type: new.

Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: change of corporate officer.

Winco Foods #2, 4602 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. License type: grocery store – beer/wine. Application type: change of corporate officer.

Brady’s Brats and Burgers, 6481 W. Skagit Ave., Kennewick. License type: beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine. Application type: new.

Longbranch Saloon, 230006 E. Highway 397, Kennewick. License type: cocktails, wine to-go; Application type: new.

Tapteil Vineyard, 65509 N. Demoss Road, Benton City. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: new.

Osaka Sushi & Teriyaki, 4101 W. 27th Place, Kennewick. License type: beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine. Application type: assumption.

Kabana-King, 1305 Jadwin Ave., Richland. License type: direct shipment receiver-in/out WA. Application type: added/change of trade name.

Monte Scarlatto Estate, 28719 E. Highway 224, Benton City. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: added/change of class/in lieu.

DISCONTINUED

Café Magnolia, 4309 W. 27th Place, Suite 100, Kennewick. License type: beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine. Application type: discontinued.

Barrel Springs Winery, 46601 N. Gap Road, Prosser. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: new.

Kabana-King, 4311 W. Clearwater Ave., Unit 10, Kennewick. License type: grocery store – beer/wine. Application type: discontinued.

Ariel Gourmet & Gifts, 617 The Parkway, Richland. License type: direct shipment receiver-in WA only. Application type: discontinued.

Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Suite 200, Richland. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge+. Application type: discontinued.

Riverside Restaurant & Lounge, 40 Comstock St., Richland. License type: direct shipment receiver-in WA only. Application type: discontinued.

Shari’s of Richland, 1745 George Washington Way, Richland. License type: beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine. Application type: discontinued.

The Folded Pizza Pie, 421 Wellsian Way, Richland. License type: direct shipment receiver-in WA only. Application type: discontinued.

The George Washington, 1515 George Washington Way, Suite B, Richland. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge+. Application type: discontinued.

Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge+. Application type: discontinued.

Wit Cellars, 2880 Lee Road, Suite A, Prosser. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: discontinued.

Wit Cellars, 505 Cabernet Court, Building B, Prosser. License type: winery warehouse. Application type: discontinued.

Best Western Plus Columbia River Hotel, 1515 George Washington Way, Richland. License type: hotel. Application type: Discontinued.

Longbranch Saloon, 230006 E. Highway 397, Kennewick. License type: cocktails/wine to-go. Application type: discontinued.

Super Mini Mart, 2400 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. License type: grocery store – beer/wine. Application type: discontinued.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

NEW

La Palma Express LLC, 2020 E. Lewis St., Suite A, Pasco. License type: grocery store – beer/wine. Application type: new.

Family Dollar #32785, 920 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. License type: grocery store – beer/wine. Application type: new.

Kinta Restaurante, 528 W. Clark St., Pasco. License type: curbside/delivery endorsement; cocktails/wine to-go; spirits/beer/wine; restaurant lounge+; catering. Application type: new.

Hjellum Wines, 8116 Babine Drive, Pasco. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters; curbside/delivery endorsement; growlers curbside/delivery. Application type: new.

Pasco IHOP, 5015 Road 68, Pasco. License type: beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine. Application type: new.

APPROVED

Garibaldi, 2125 E. Hillsboro St., Pasco. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge+. Application type: new.

Hjellum Wines, 8116 Babine Drive, Pasco. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: new.

Love’s Travel Stop #811, 2252 E. Kartchner St., Pasco. License type: grocery store – beer/wine. Application type: new.

Tri-City Taps, 5236 Outlet Drive, Pasco. License type: curbside/delivery endorsement. License type: added/change of class/in lieu.

DISCONTINUED

Garibaldi, 2125 E. Hillsboro St., Pasco. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge+. Application type: discontinued.