Small businesses honored at Regional Chamber event

TCAJOB Staff|March 2023

Three Tri-Cities businesses and one nonprofit received kudos March 22 for being on a roll. 

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Business on a Roll awards recognize businesses that achieved success and growth in 2022 while positively impacting the community. 

Here’s the roll call of winners: 

Business on a Roll Award recipients are businesses that demonstrate growth in revenue/income or employees, actively seek involvement in the Tri-City community, and receive recognition as a model business for others through national or industry awards. 

All award nominees must be members of the Tri-City Regional Chamber; self-nominations are allowed.  

From left: Spotted Fox Digital Marketing COO Brad Sappenfield (accepted the award on behalf of IT Haven) and 2023 TCRCC Board Chair Jim Arneson. (Courtesy Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce)

 

From left: 2023 TCRCC Board Chair Jim Arneson, Meier Architecture Engineering Controller/Operations Manager Bobbi Keen, Meier Architecture Engineering President Paul Giever, and Sculpt Wellness Owner Lindsay Kirby. (Courtesy Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce)

New this year was the award for a nonprofit achieving financial success and growth during 2022 while positively impacting the community.  

From left: Kadlec Director of Communication Emily Volland, Heartlinks Hospice Executive Director Shelby Moore, and 2023 TCRCC Board Chair Jim Arneson. (Courtesy Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce)

 

Additional awards

Ryan Weld

The S.T.A.R. Award was presented to Ryan Weld of Tire Factory. This award is given to a volunteer who goes above and beyond for the chamber. S.T.A.R. is an acronym for Service, Time, Attitude, Reliability. 

The Community Impact Award was presented to Benton County. This award goes to a nonprofit or government entity that provided the chamber with the most financial support over the previous year.

The Corporate Impact Award was presented to Washington River Protection Solutions. The award goes to for-profit organization that provided the chamber with the most financial support over the previous year.

The awards were presented during the Regional Chamber’s Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon at the Three Rivers Convention Center. 

To see list of previous year’s winners, click here.

