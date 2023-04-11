Building Permits – April 2023

CONNELL

Connell Hospital, 433 Columbia Ave. S., Connell, $8,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: owner.

BENTON COUNTY

Agri Northwest, 132504 S. 16 PR SW, Prosser, $3 million for new commercial. Contractor: Teton West of WA LLC.

Tyler Tapani, 71507 Homestead Road, Kennewick, $138,000 for new commercial. Contractor: W McKay Construction LLC.

Columbia River Seed, 187405 Plymouth Industrial Road, $2335,000 for new commercial and $75,000 for grading. Contractor: W McKay Construction LLC for new commercial and owner for grading.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Busted Flats LLC, 2823 E. Vineyard Drive., $25,000 for an antenna/tower. Contractor: Vertex Tower Solutions.

Brent Heinen, 500 E. Elm Road, $25,000 for an antenna/tower. Contractor: D&R Communications Inc.

Crop Production, 3486 N. Glade Road, $9,022 for heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Limitless Heating & Cooling.

KENNEWICK

Port of Kennewick, 5 E. Columbia Drive, $60,000 for a sign. Contractor: Ray Poland & Sons Inc.

Rick Piacente, 10376 Ridgeline Drive, $503,030 for new commercial, $20,000 for plumbing, $30,000 for mechanical. Contractors: Pratt and Company, JRT Mechanical.

Kovalik & Associates, 6501 Crosswind Blvd., Suite D, $51,888 for heat pump/HVAV. Contractor: Noble HVAC Services.

Jeff Dress, 845 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite B, $40,000 for commercial remodel, $6,000 for heat pump/HVAC. Contractors: Mark Vincent Construction LLC, Campbell Cool Electric Plumbing.

American National, 7525 W. Canal Drive, $5,000 for a sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

City of Kennewick, 1620 S. Union St., $332,662 for mechanical. Contractor: owner.

Maverik Inc., 4306 W. Clearwater Ave., $14,600 for plumbing. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

Port of Kennewick, 320 E. Columbia Gardens Way, $100,000 for a sign. Contractor: Ray Poland & Sons Inc.

Port of Kennewick, 325 E. Columbia Gardens Way, $24,000 for a sign. Contractor: Ray Poland & Sons Inc.

Port of Kennewick, 309 E. Columbia Gardens Way, $48,000 for a sign. Contractor: Ray Poland & Sons Inc.

TT Center LLC, 4827 W. Clearwater Ave., Suite A102, $5,000 for a sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

LAIC Inc., 4827 W. Clearwater Ave., Suite B110, $2,925,332 for new commercial, $54,040 for mechanical and $28,450 for plumbing. Contractors: Columbia River Steel & Construction, Real Centric Solutions LLC and Silverline Electric/Plumbing.

Randy Mattson, North Johnson Street, $20,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: owner.

Thomas A. Berg, 114 S. Auburn St., $20,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Tool Tech.

Columbia Center, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 3, $10,157 for fire sprinkler modification. Contractor: Johnson Controls Fire.

Highlands Center LLC, 2810 W. Kennewick Ave., $35,000 for mechanical. Contractor: Aday Standard LLC.

Costco Wholesale, 8505 W. Gage Blvd., $1 million for heat pump/HVAC and $36,239 for mechanical. Contractor: owner.

IBEW Local 112, 142 N. Edison St., $5.5 million for new commercial construction, $804,280 for heat pump/HVAC, $156,610 for plumbing. Contractors: DGR Grant Construction, Total Energy Management, BNB Mechanical.

Wallace Properties, 128 S. Ely St., $149,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Greg Senger Construction.

Vista Field Ind Park II, 6416 W. Hood Place, Suite A150, $14,000 for a commercial remodel. Contractor: DFR Services Inc.

USCOC of Richland Inc., 1917 N. Steptoe St., $20,000 for a commercial remodel. Contractor: Tool Tech.

I&J Investments, 520 E. Columbia Drive, $30,000 for siding/windows. Contractor: H Razzo Flooring & More.

Stephanie Nelson, 103 N. Ely St., $57,988 for a commercial re-roof. Contractor: Palmer Roofing Co.

Costco Wholesale, 8505 W. Gage Blvd., $3.3 million for commercial remodel and $1 million for plumbing. Contractor: Lydig Construction for remodel and owner for plumbing.

Hawthorne Development LLC, 4704 W. Hildebrand Blvd., $527,771 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Hawthorne Construction Group.

Grandridge Investment, 8131 W. Klamath Court, $47,500 for commercial remodel. Contractor: S&C Maintenance & Construction.

PASCO

TSK Investments LLC, Parcel 113 590 033, $100,000 for miscellaneous. Contractor: owner.

Thomas Matheson, 616 S. Road 40 E., $20,000 for antenna/tower work. Contractor: to be determined.

Darigold Inc., 8201 N. Railroad Ave., $265,925 for new commercial. Contractor: owner.

Tiger LLC, 2221 E. Lewis St., $6,115 for a sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.

Port of Pasco, 2201 E. Ainsworth Ave., $90,305 for plumbing. Contractor: Industrial Construction of WA.

Sunnyside Hospitality, 4525 Road 68, $5,967 for a fire alarm system. Contractor: ADT Commercial LLC.

KC Developments LLC, 616 W. Columbia St., $23,271 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Re-Bath of Tri-Cities.

J&V Property Inc., 1212 N. Fourth Ave., $29,000 for siding/windows. Contractor: Allegiance Construction.

BoomBoom Properties, 9425 Sandifur Parkway, $6,050 for an addition to a fire alarm system. Contractor: Cascade Fire Protection.

Browman Development, 2941 Queensgate Drive, $35,380 for tenant improvement. Contractor: Polar Refrigeration Inc.

WRP Washington Plaza LLC, 1745 George Washington Way, $1 million for new commercial. Contractor: Stephens & Sons Construction.

McCurley Subaru Mazda, 3302 W. Marie St., $25,000 for an antenna/tower. Contractor: Mastec Network Solutions.

Columbia River Walk Development LLC, 2120 W. A St., $131,612 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Patriot Fire Protection.

Pasco School District, southwest corner of Road 60 and Desert Drive, and northwest of Burns Road and Road 60, $550,000 for grading. Contractor: Big D’s Construction of Tri-Cities.

Granite Real Estate, 124 Shoshone St., Suite J and K, $6,007 for tenant improvements. Contractor: JVL Remodeling.

Simplot RDO LLC, 1825 N. Commercial Ave., $5,083 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Johnson Controls Inc.

Pacific One Bank, 3525 W. Court St., $5,000 for a sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

Pasco Haven LLC, 301 W. 20th Ave., $59,800 for a commercial addition. Contractor: Inland Washington LLC.

Grigg Family LLC, 700 W. Columbia St., $6,000 for a fire alarm system. Contractor: Pro Fire.

Iglesia Evangelica, 1215 W. Court St., $5,000 for a fire alarm system. Contractor: Pro Fire.

The Noel Corporation, 2525 W. Hopkins St., $7,512 for a fire alarm system. Contractor: Inland Alarm LLC.

PROSSER

Bleyhl Farm Services, 1000 Bennett Ave., $10,000 for a sign. Contractor: Eagle Signs LLC.

RICHLAND

Ben Franklin Transit, 691 Windmill Road, $2,989,000 for new commercial. Contractor: Goodman & Mehlenbacher.

Kohls Department Stores, 1457 Tapteal Drive, $257,510 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Michigan Woods Construction Inc.

Sienna Hills Development, 510 Cortona Way, $160,000 for new commercial, $51,806 for a deck/pergola, $180,000 for pool/spa. Contractor: Riverwood Homes WA LLC.

Eig4T Nova WA, 1215 George Washington Way, $285,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Thrive Construction LLC.

Ford Group LLC, 1663 Fowler St., $700,000 for new commercial. Contractor: Hummel Construction & Development.

Abrams Family LLC, 303 Bradley Blvd., Suite 200, $20,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: The Works General Contractor.

D&I Investment, 3237 Kingsgate Way, $1.7 million for new commercial. Contractor: Clearspan Steel LLC.

Maverik Inc., 3520 Keene Road, $325,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: BH Inc.

Kadlec Child Care, 950 Swift Blvd., $27,000 for a commercial addition. Contractor: Swinerton Builders.

Marsh Queensgate, 2150 Keene Road, $294,546 for tenant improvements. Contractor: FreshCo 2 LLC.

BBS Richland, 2373 Jericho Road, Build A, $30,000 for an antenna. Contractor: Mastec Network Solutions.

WEST RICHLAND

MWIC Southwest LLC, 8000 Parade Way, Buildings I-O, $7,991 each for fire alarm system. Contractor: Cascade Fire Protection.

City of West Richland, 7920 W. Van Giesen St., $95,000 for a sign. Contractor: owner.

City of West Richland, 7920 W. Van Giesen St., $14,000 for heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: owner.

City of West Richland, 5375 Astoria Road, $18,000 for antenna/to