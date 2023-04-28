Ready to take your business idea to the next level? FUSE can help

Do you have a business idea but aren’t sure how to go from concept to open for business? The FUSE Launch University might be able to help.

The five-week educational series will help entrepreneurs turn their ideas into actionable plans.

Launch University classes will be every Tuesday, starting May 9, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Fuse, 723 The Parkway, in Richland.

Fuse is a co-working space in Richland serving a launch pad for new startups and an incubator for entrepreneurial activity.

The following topics will be covered at FUSE Launch University:

May 9: Customer validation

May 16: Business model

May 23: Pitching

May 30: Business 101

June 6: Pitch night

Pitch night is a public event where members of the community are invited to watch entrepreneurs pitch their plan. A panel of judges will provide feedback.

The cost is $50, or $25 for students.

To sign up, go to: https://ti.to/fuse/launch-university-spring-2023.