Ready to take your business idea to the next level? FUSE can help

TCAJOB Staff|April 2023

Do you have a business idea but aren’t sure how to go from concept to open for business? The FUSE Launch University might be able to help. 

The five-week educational series will help entrepreneurs turn their ideas into actionable plans.

Launch University classes will be every Tuesday, starting May 9, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Fuse, 723 The Parkway, in Richland.

Fuse is a co-working space in Richland serving a launch pad for new startups and an incubator for entrepreneurial activity.

The following topics will be covered at FUSE Launch University: 

  • May 9: Customer validation
  • May 16: Business model
  • May 23: Pitching
  • May 30: Business 101 
  • June 6: Pitch night

Pitch night is a public event where members of the community are invited to watch entrepreneurs pitch their plan. A panel of judges will provide feedback.

The cost is $50, or $25 for students.

To sign up, go to: https://ti.to/fuse/launch-university-spring-2023.

E-Newsletter

