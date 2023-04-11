Liquor Licenses – April 2023

Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

BENTON COUNTY

NEW

Roma House, 617 The Parkway, Suite 617, Richland. License type: cocktails/wine to-go; beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine.

4 Whistles Winery, 10 E. Bruneau Ave., Units 61 and 7, Building C, Kennewick. License type: domestic winery <250,000, additional location; curbside endorsement. Application type: new.

Bucketz Bar and Grill, 206 N. Benton St., Kennewick. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge+. Application type: new.

Wit Cellars, 505 Cabernet Court, Prosser. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters; beer/wine on premises endorsement; growlers curbside/delivery; beer/wine restaurant – beer wine. Application type: added/change of class/in lieu.

Wine Country RV Resort LLC, 330 Merlot Drive, Prosser. License type: direct shipment receiver-in WA only; beer/wine specialty shop. Application type: new.

APPROVED

Daisy Ranch Saloon, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge. Application type: new.

Elk Haven Winery LLC, 34101 N. Demoss Road, Benton City. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: added/change of class/in lieu.

Wine Country RV Resort LLC, 330 Merlot Drive, Prosser. License type: direct shipment receiver-in WA only. Application type: new.

Ice Harbor Brewing Company, 10 E. Bruneau Ave., Building C, Kennewick. License type: microbrewery. Application type: new.

Fable Craft Bar, Wine Saloon and Food Joint, 1705 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. License type: curbside/delivery endorsement. Application type: new.

Fiction, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. License type: curbside/delivery endorsement. Application type: new.

Food Store, 6006 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. License type: grocery store – beer/wine. Application type: assumption.

Salud Bar & Kitchen, 50 Comstock St., Richland. License type: direct shipment receiver-in/out WA. Application type: new.

DISCONTINUED

Wine Country RV Resort LLC, 330 Merlot Drive, Prosser. License type: direct shipment receiver-in WA only. Application type: discontinued.

Pontin Del Roza Winery, 35502 N. Hinzerling Road, Prosser. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: discontinued.

Fiction, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. License type: curbside/delivery endorsement. Application type: discontinued.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

NEW

Bierreria Colima Y Michoacan, 404 E. Lewis St., Pasco. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge-. Application type: new.

D&A Servicios Latinos, 810 S. 10th Ave., Pasco. License type: grocery store – beer/wine. Application type: new.

Food & Liquor Store, 1504 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. License type: grocery store – beer/wine. Application type: new.

Eatz Pizzaria & Deli, 6916 W. Argent Road, Suite C, Pasco. License type: beer/wine restaurant – beer. Application type: new.

APPROVED

MOD Pizza, 5326 N. Road 68, Suite 101, Pasco. License type: direct shipment receiver-in WA only. Application type: new.

Asian Garden Sushi & K-BBQ, 1320 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. License type: beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine. Application type: added/change of tradename.

Paper Street Brewing Co., 241 Fanning Road, Pasco. License type: microbrewery. Application type: new.

Amor A Mexico Restaurant, 528 W. Clark St., Pasco. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge+. Application type: new.

DISCONTINUED

Paper Street Brewing Co., 241 Fanning Road, Pasco. License type: microbrewery. Application type: discontinued.

Amor A Mexico Restaurant, 528 W. Clark St., Pasco. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge+. Application type: discontinued.