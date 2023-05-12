A noted Tri-City developer is being remembered as a loving husband and father with “the biggest heart” and a passion for building things that added value and beauty to the community.

Jose Alfredo “Fred” Chavallo, 60, died unexpectedly on May 6.

He and his wife, Tammy Steele Chavallo, were high school sweethearts and together built a construction business. Their two children later joined them in the company.

“Together, Fred and Tammy began with small projects that consisted of house remodels, and over time ventured into commercial development and land acquisition. His dream of an opportunity to develop Thompson Hill into a small boutique hotel had recently been approved and he was excited to move forward with that project,” Chavallo’s obituary said.

Chavallo was born in Sunnyside and served in the Army Reserve and Army National Guard for six years, from 1980-86. He also worked as a firefighter at the Hanford nuclear site for 20 years, before and during his construction career.

“His fond memories and stories about his firefighter friendships and the people he helped during that time were some of his greatest stories,” his obituary said.

Chavallo is survived by his wife, their children, Jordan (Lexi) and Chanel, and his large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents.

“Anyone who knew Fred knew he loved construction,” his obituary said. “It was never the building or construction of a project that excited him, it was the final product, his vision of how that product would add value and beauty to our community.”

A celebration of life is 1:30 p.m. May 19 at Sozo Church, 1350 S. Rainier St., Kennewick.

Condolences made be left for the family by clicking here.