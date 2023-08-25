Pasco School District opens ‘hub of creativity’

A new home for Pasco School District’s virtual learning programs and health services has opened its doors, just in time for the start of the 2023-24 school year.

District and community leaders celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Aug. 24.

The 9,900-square-foot facility at 4403 W. Court St. has two buildings, separated by a breezeway. The Health Services Center occupies the 2,500-square-foot Building A. The Digital Learning Center, which includes the district’s four virtual learning programs under the Digital Learning Academy umbrella, is housed in the 7,400-square-foot Building B.

Contractors were Nelson Construction for Building A and G2 Construction for Building B.

Design West Architects handled the design for both buildings.

The district bought the West Court Street building in March 2022 and began remodeling it shortly thereafter. The project cost $4.1 million, including the property purchase, with the money coming from the district’s capital projects fund and federal dollars for Covid-19 relief.

The Digital Learning Academy serves about 600 students.

“This remarkable facility stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a future where education seamlessly intertwines with technology to meet the needs of (our) students,” said Megan Hockaday, director of virtual learning, during the ribbon cutting. “As we open these doors for the 2023-24 school year, we usher in an era of learning where students will have access to a dynamic and interactive educational environment that transcends traditional boundaries.”

Hockaday said the building will be a “hub of creativity, knowledge sharing and skill development.”

Superintendent Michelle Whitney said the district is “proud to be able to offer an innovative space that matches the quality of the program that’s delivered within.”

The Health Services Center also will be a hub for important services, she said. It’s a “dedicated space where our committed staff members focus on nurturing students’ social-emotional well-being and acts as a central hub for a variety of services, including hosting training and conducting immunization clinics, Covid testing, and hearing and vision screening,” Whitney said during the ribbon cutting event.

The two buildings have about 29 classrooms between them.

Before the district bought the facility, it was home to a medical office and a dental office.