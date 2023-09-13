Ford Group LLC has built a modern building designed with single slope roofs and floor-to-ceiling windows with 4,653 square feet of space at 1663 Fowler St., Richland.

It is built to grey shell condition with the intent of offering as vanilla shell once a tenant has been selected. The asking rate is $28 per square foot, plus triple net.

The Fowler Medical/Professional Office is at the corner of Fowler and Columbia Center Boulevard, with “great visibility from Highway 240,” according to Ford Group.

The shell, landscaping and parking lot were completed in July 2023.

Hummel Construction and Development of Richland is the general contractor.

Terence L. Thornhill Architect of Pasco did the design.

“It adds Class A office space in a section of the Tri-Cities that is in need of more office options. This area is highly desirable because of its central location in our market and this site specifically has excellent access to and from highways and major arterials,” Ford Group said in a statement.