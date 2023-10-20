A popular gluten-free bakery and deli is celebrating the opening of its new storefront.

Tina’s Tasty Treats opens its doors at 1325 George Washington Way, in the former Lotus Asian Market space at the Uptown Shopping Center in Richland, on Oct. 21.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

The shop is run by Tina Pack and her husband, Shawn, who’ve been using shared kitchen space and selling their food at farmers markets, bazaars and pop-up events for years.

They make everything from breads to cookies, brownies and more. Along with those staples, they plan to offer items such as soup, deli sandwiches, take-and-bake dishes and signature drinks in the storefront, Tina Pack told the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business earlier this year.

They also have their eyes on eventually mass producing some of their offerings.

For Tina Pack, making gluten-free food that’s tasty and nutritious is personally meaningful.

She had to go gluten-free several years ago because of health issues.

“People get lost and they get frustrated, and when you can help them navigate that, (it feels good),” she said. “It feels like, this is what I’m meant to do.”