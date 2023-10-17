Tri-Cities franchise owner earns companywide honor — for second time 

IHOP selected a Tri-Cities franchise owner as its 2022 Franchisee of the Year — and it’s not the first time the owner has earned recognition.

Susan Mendenhall, owner of the IHOPs in Kennewick and in Pasco, received the award in Pasadena, California, at the brand’s 2023 Global Franchisee Conference, which ran Oct. 2-5.

This marks Mendenhall’s second time receiving the honor. She earned the award in 2018, and IHOP notes it is the first time a female franchisee has received it twice.

Each year, IHOP recognizes one of its franchisees for all-around leadership excellence. Mendenhall makes a proactive commitment to serving her guests and larger community and is a true example of exemplary leadership, as she is involved in local business associations, schools and clubs throughout the Tri-Cities area, IHOP said in a news release.

“IHOP’s 100% franchised system of hard-working and dedicated franchisees is just as crucial for our business as it is critical in helping shape the inviting IHOP experience,” said Jay Johns, IHOP president, in a statement. “We are proud to celebrate and honor Susan Mendenhall, who continues to pave the way for other franchisees through her leadership, warmth and impressive entrepreneurial spirit. Susan truly embodies our mission of serving more joy everyday through active community involvement, ultimately establishing her IHOP restaurants as favorite local dining establishments.”

Mendenhall, a member of the IHOP family for more than 20 years, has been a mentor and trained many team members, watching many of their journeys progress from server to general manager – including some of her own family members.

Not only does Mendenhall’s people-first approach set the tone for what guests can expect when they visit her IHOP restaurants, but she also yielded double-digit positive traffic and comp sales in 2022, IHOP said.

“The joy that comes across our guests’ faces is what makes my day,” Mendenhall said. “I believe that treating guests and team members as if they are a part of our family is what sets IHOP apart and keeps people coming back every day.”

Mendenhall serves on IHOP’s Franchisee Leadership and Menu committees, which are a voice for the broader franchisee community to advise on the brand’s strategy and menu direction.

The Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business profiled Mendenhall in March 2021.