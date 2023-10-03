New grocery store now open in Kennewick

A growing organic and natural foods chain has opened its new grocery store in Kennewick after a two-month delay.

Natural Grocers remodeled the 15,597-square-foot building at 751 N. Columbia Center Blvd. It used to be home to Joann Fabric and Craft, which now is at Columbia Center mall.

Construction delays pushed the projected opening date at least twice. The store was originally set to open Aug. 2. It opened on Sept. 29.

The new grocery store sells organic produce, body care, books, bulk foods, dairy products, dietary supplements, frozen products, grab-and-go items, household and organic pet products, meat and seafood.

The family-operated company has 166 stores in 21 states, including four others in Washington, two in Spokane and two in Vancouver.

The store’s parent company, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc., which trades under the symbol “NGVC,” reported in May that it had signed leases for an additional five new stores it plans to open in fiscal year 2023 and beyond. It opened 26 new stores over the five-year period ending Sept. 30, 2022.

The company’s net sales were $283.2 million for the three months ending March 31, 2023, an increase of $11.4 million, or 4.2%, compared to net sales of $271.8 million for the same period a year ago, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Each store costs the company an average of $2.4 million to open, with a five-year expected return on investment.

BCCM Construction Group of Kansas City, Missouri, was the general contractor for the tenant remodel, valued at $812,400, according to the building permit filed with the city of Kennewick.

Natural Grocers got its start in 1955 in Colorado. It operates a bulk food repackaging facility and distribution center in Golden, Colorado.

Freebies, sweepstakes and discounts are planned during the store’s grand opening, tentatively scheduled for late October.

Store hours are 8:27 a.m.-8:36 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8:57 a.m.-7:36 p.m. Sunday. The unusual store hours are correct.

“Our closing hours might seem a little odd to some (i.e., 9:06 p.m., 8:35 p.m.), but we did that on purpose — to remind customers that they are always welcome and that they shouldn’t feel rushed when shopping with us,” according to a blog on its website.

Go to: naturalgrocers.com/store/kennewick.