Franklin PUD assistant general manager dies

Franklin PUD’s assistant general manager died Nov. 10 after being treated for cancer.

Holly Dohrman joined the agency’s leadership team in 2015, starting out as the power manager and then earning a promotion to assistant general manager.

At the agency, she pursued partnerships with local and regional entities that helped keep customer rates as low as possible, Franklin PUD officials wrote in a statement. She also oversaw the Automatic Meter Infrastructure (AMI) committee and led deployment of AMI smart meters throughout the district, she was instrumental in the development of power cost and financial forecasts for a clearer financial picture, and she secured a long-term power supply contract to help with large load growth, the statement said.

“Working with Holly was a privilege and blessing. She was a highly committed employee who always put the needs of the customer first. Her strong work ethic and high level of integrity were truly gifts to our customers and our organization. She was driven by doing what was right,” said Scott Rhees, Franklin PUD general manager and chief executive officer, in the statement.

Before joining the agency, Dohrman worked for Klickitat PUD from 2002-15.

A funeral is 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at Goldendale Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.