Pasco greenhouse on track to open in early 2024

Local Bounti’s 3-acre greenhouse in Pasco is complete, and overhead and underground infrastructure work is underway.

The company said in its quarterly report that the facility at 950 S. Elm Ave. will help bolster the company’s distribution capabilities in the Pacific Northwest and is expected to begin operations early in the first quarter 2024.

Local Bounti, which focuses on vertical and greenhouse-growing technology, plans to open its Mount Pleasant, Texas, greenhouse later this year.

“With the additional capacity from (the Pasco and Texas) facilities and the improved service levels it will provide for our customers, we expect to begin delivering an acceleration in growth in the coming quarters,” said Anna Fabrega, chief executive officer of Local Bounti.

Voters pick their Parade of Homes favorites

Home Builders Association of Tri-Cities has announced its People’s Choice winners for the 2023 Parade of Homes event, held in September.

Prodigy Homes won in category 1 (under 3,500 square feet), and 47 North Custom Homes won in category 2 (over 3,500 square feet).

The HBA noted it was the closest vote in Parade history with nine votes separating the top two candidates in category 1, and three votes separating in category 2.

Those who visited all of the homes in a category could vote.

The People’s Choice awards were announced Oct. 18 during HBA’s general membership meeting in Richland.

Idaho Central Credit Union buys land in Richland

Idaho Central Credit Union recently bought 1.43 acres of commercial/industrial land at 3180 Duportail St. in Richland.

The credit union paid $1.06 million for the property.

Credit union officials said they don’t have any plans to share about developing the property.

“We love Washington and we’re looking for ways to serve our members in the Tri-Cities area, but we don’t have any additional details or timelines to share at this time,” said Laura Smith, vice president of Community Development for Idaho, in an email to the Journal of Business.

The credit union bought 1.5 acres at 3720 S. Zintel Way in Kennewick earlier this year for $784,000.

Idaho Central was organized as a state-chartered credit union in 1940 and has grown to have over $10 billion in assets. It serves over 580,000 members throughout Idaho, Washington and eastern Oregon. It has two branches in Spokane.

In September, it announced a partnership with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial intelligence lending marketplace founded in 2012 to provide personal loans to more people.

$7.5 million Center Parkway North extension opens

The long-awaited Center Parkway North Extension, connecting Tapteal Drive with Gage Boulevard, opened in October.

The city of Richland and its partners held a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of the $7.5 million road.

The new three-lane roadway includes bike lanes, curbs, gutters and sidewalks on both sides of the street, and a signalized/gated at-grade railroad crossing.

The completed project improves connectivity in a key retail section of Richland.

The project was completed by Premier Excavation of Pasco and its subcontractors.

Ray’s Golden Lion reopens after series of setbacks

Ray’s Golden Lion has opened under new ownership at 1353 George Washington Way in the Richland Uptown Shopping Center.

The owners set up a GoFundMe account to ask for help to fix gas leaks and other unforeseen expenses after investing about $450,000 into reopening the Richland restaurant, bar and music venue.

“The one thing we never wanted to do or thought we’d have to do – was ask for help,” the owners said.

Their campaign raised more than $10,000.

The Emerald of Siam, also located in the Uptown, also helped to raise money for Ray’s repairs by holding a silent auction and party on Oct. 13.

Contact: 509-371-9500; Facebook, Instagram @RaysGoldenLion.

Gluten-free bakery opens in Richland Uptown

A popular gluten-free bakery and deli is celebrating the opening of its new storefront.

Tina’s Tasty Treats opened its doors at 1325 George Washington Way, in the former Lotus Asian Market space at the Uptown Shopping Center in Richland, on Oct. 21.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

The shop is run by Tina Pack and her husband, Shawn, who’ve been using shared kitchen space and selling their food at farmers markets, bazaars and pop-up events for years.

They make everything from breads to cookies, brownies and more.

Property management group expands into Hermiston

Eagle Crest Property Management (ECPM), a property management company overseeing about 200 units in the Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater, Oregon, area, has expanded into the Hermiston, Oregon, market.

Founded in 2016 by Dennis Gisi and Kenneth Butler, who also own and operate four locations of John L. Scott in the Columbia Basin region, including in Pasco, ECPM plans for growth in this new territory.

ECPM’s decision to extend its reach into Hermiston stems from a successful foray into the commercial leasing and management sector.

“We have thoroughly tested the market with our commercial leasing and management business and were warmly received when we successfully leased an industrial park along Highway 395. Additionally, ECPM manages and leases several office and retail locations in downtown Hermiston, further demonstrating our commitment to the local business community,” Gisi said.

ECPM’s services extend beyond commercial properties; the company also manages single- and multifamily residential units in the area, ensuring a comprehensive approach to property management that caters to the diverse needs of both property owners and tenants.

Go to: eaglecrestpm.com.

Kennewick storefront remodel planned

Priscilla E. and Daniel L. Martinez bought a storefront at 3503 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick and plan to improve it. The property sold for $350,000.

“The new buyers are planning to do a complete remodel of the storefronts,” said broker Roland Rint of NAI Tri-Cities, which represented the sellers, Anthony J. and Terri Edwards and Charles J. and Carolyn Hooper.