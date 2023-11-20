Traveling over Thanksgiving? Here are some expert tips 

Hoping to take some leftover Thanksgiving gravy home on the plane after the holiday? You may want to pack it in your checked bag (hopefully wrapped up tight), and not in your carry-on luggage.

“Solids like turkey, ham, pies or cookies can be carried onto the plane in your bag. Travelers are encouraged to organize their carry-on bags so the food to be easily removed and (to) help keep the lines moving,” officials from the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco said in a news release.

“But if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, then please pack anything over 3.4 ounces in your checked bag. This includes gravies, jams and jellied cranberries,” they said.

That’s just some of the wisdom travel experts are sharing ahead of Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel times of the year. This year, AAA projects 55.4 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home during Thanksgiving week. That’s a 2.3% increase over last year and the third-highest Thanksgiving forecast since AAA began keeping track in 2000, the agency reported. So, if you’re boarding an airplane or crossing a mountain pass by car this Thanksgiving, here are some tips for making the trip a little smoother.

Catching a flight?

If you’re flying out of Pasco, airport officials say you should arrive at least two hours early to leave enough time to park, check bags and pass through security, which may take longer than usual. They also recommend checking your bags as a time-saver and using the 3-1-1 rule for liquids and gels.

That means “3 ounces of liquid in a 1-quart bag, one bag per person. Higher quantities of breast milk, medicines, and hand sanitizer are permitted but may require further inspection,” the release said.

If you’re traveling with wrapped gifts, know that they may need to be unwrapped for inspection by TSA if they trigger an alarm. “Instead of wrapping, consider using a gift bag or a gift box (which allows officers to remove the item without needing to unwrap it) or wrap the gift upon your arrival at your destination,” airport officials said in the release. They also said that tablets, e-readers, smart watches, electronic game consoles and Bluetooth speakers can be packed in carry-on bags, but if the device is larger than a cellphone it will need to be removed when going through security.

Finally, they ask people making pick-ups from the airport to make use of the cell phone lot.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport also has some holiday travel tips.

Taking a car trip?

The Washington State Department of Transportation warns that roadways will be packed around Thanksgiving. Drivers should expect delays on most major routes, including Interstate 90, US 2, and I-5 between Lacey and Tacoma and from Bellingham to the Canadian border.

Most construction will be paused over the four-day weekend to cut down on congestion, but the agency recommends hitting the road early or late, if possible, and to leave plenty of travel time.

Check out these charts from WSDOT to help determine the best time to set out.

And if you’re headed over a mountain pass in Washington, check out weather information and cameras.

WSDOT crews are pre-treating roadways and staying on top of plowing, the agency reported, and WSDOT is asking drivers to be prepared for winter conditions by slowing down, leaving extra space between vehicles, carrying chains and other essentials, putting their phones away and never driving impaired, among other steps. It’s also a good idea to practice putting on chains before heading out.

Here’s a how-to video from the Oregon Department of Transportation.