Menu

Buy local to support state’s asparagus renaissance

Guest Contributor|May 2018

By Marilou Shea

I’m still in mourning over the wrenching tale of what happened to our Washington asparagus industry.

In the late 1980s, asparagus was a thriving industry in the fresh and processed markets with 32,000 acres of the green spears shooting up from the fertile soils in Franklin, Walla Walla and Adams counties and the Yakima Valley.

Today, the processed market is miniscule and the fresh product market is a mere shadow at about 5,000 acres, or 14 percent of what it used to be.

Marilou Shea, Food Truck Academy

Marilou Shea,
Food Truck Academy

Two primary market factors contributed to the demise of the industry: Peru’s duty-free access to our processed market during the 1990s, which caused the collapse of the local processing industry from 2001-05 and the North American Free Trade Agreement. Mexico’s lower cost of living, cheaper production costs and access to our fresh market hurt the U.S. fresh asparagus supply big time too.

Alan Schreiber, executive director at the Washington Asparagus Commission, said the industry is still reeling. How do multi-generational farmers sustain an industry desperate for a rebound when market forces beyond their control have it out-numbered and out-regulated?

One of those farmers is Jeff Muse, a third-generation asparagus farmer at Muse Family Farm Inc. He follows in the footsteps of both sets of grandparents and his parents, Doug and Cynthia Muse.

No doubt about it, his maternal grandparents, Jack and Delma Williams were key leaders in our community and progressive farmers: Ag Hall of Famers and Jack is a former Franklin County commissioner.

With 40 acres (and no mule), they were the first to establish a business relationship with Green Giant in 1966.  His paternal grandparents, Rupert (Bill) and Flora Muse, put down roots in the Basin in 1970 with 20 acres of asparagus and secured an enviable contract with Green Giant’s chief competitor, Del Monte. Since then and under Doug and Jeff’s oversight, the family farm north of Pasco has grown to more than 150 acres of asparagus. The farm is a mid-large size producer primarily for the fresh market.

The Yakima Valley is home to about two-thirds of asparagus growers who produce one third of the state’s crop. The Columbia Basin is just the opposite with a third of the growers delivering two-thirds of the asparagus yield.

Many local growers sell to a distributor like Gourmet Trading Co. or to L&F Farms in north Pasco, which bought the popular Foster’s label.  In 2017, they got about 87 cents per pound of asparagus. The distributor washes, packages and bundles the asparagus, then sells it for about $1.70 a pound. Some consumers lament that asparagus, despite its taste appeal and nutrient content, is so expensive. The reason? The intense labor required to deliver those plump spears to your table. It’s a delicate crop and one of the few crops still cut by hand — every single spear is cut by human laborers.

Jeff Muse thinks the industry is on the verge of a renaissance. Its future will depend on alternative sources of labor and/or advancements in harvest technology, he said. Today, many asparagus growers like Muse favor seed planting over the hand planting as it’s less time consuming and less expensive. That’s a start in the right direction to lower production costs for our growers.

Did you know that since 2015, during the height of our domestic season (April through June), Mexico has imported more than double the amount of asparagus into the U.S. than our growers can produce? That’s twice the size of our output but the spears are not nearly as pretty — they are slim, like pencil grass, Schreiber said.

I can understand friends who buy Mexico asparagus in November and December, but during our high season?  Schreiber said the imported quality is clearly inferior to our local growers’ asparagus and yet the consumer can’t resist it because it’s cheaper.

Washington asparagus is better looking, better tasting, has unsurpassed quality and is safe.  The next time you check out asparagus at the grocery store, look for and buy locally-grown Washington asparagus.

It’s a lot fresher than anything imported. And most importantly, it supports our local asparagus growers who deliver a mighty good product at a fair price. What’s not to love?

Food Love columnist Marilou Shea is adjunct faculty for Columbia Basin College’s hospitality program and Food Truck Academy, as well as the creator of Food Truck Fridays.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

Kadlec CEO announces retirement, successor picked

Columbia Center announces arrival of 3 new businesses

Queensgate ramp to close for weekend to prep for roundabout construction

Fast charging station for electric cars opens in Kennewick

Energy Northwest names new CEO

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town Photo Gallery

Runners begin the race to support Meals on Wheels on March 31 during the second annual Outrunning Senior Hunger Blue Brigade Fun Run. The event raised $12,000 with 175 people participating. (Courtesy Meals on Wheels)

Runners begin the race to support Meals on Wheels on March 31 during the second annual Outrunning Senior Hunger Blue Brigade Fun Run. The event raised $12,000 with 175 people participating. (Courtesy Meals on Wheels)

Don Pratt, owner of Don Pratt Construction in Kennewick, was named the 2018 Tri-Citian of the Year on May 3 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. (Courtesy Rob Di Piazza, Artistic Portraits)

Don Pratt, owner of Don Pratt Construction in Kennewick, was named the 2018 Tri-Citian of the Year on May 3 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. (Courtesy Rob Di Piazza, Artistic Portraits)

Author Elizabeth Eulberg looks on as Kara Wangsgaard, a sixth-grader from Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland, shares her results from a writing exercise at the 2018 Cavalcade of Authors event on April 12 at Enterprise Middle School in West Richland. About 500 students participated in the event. (Courtesy Isabella Martinez)

Author Elizabeth Eulberg looks on as Kara Wangsgaard, a sixth-grader from Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland, shares her results from a writing exercise at the 2018 Cavalcade of Authors event on April 12 at Enterprise Middle School in West Richland. About 500 students participated in the event. (Courtesy Isabella Martinez)

U.S. Department of Energy Richland Operations Office’s Greg Jones, from left, Office of River Protection’s Jon Peschong, Environmental Protection Agency’s Laura Buelow and Washington State Department of Ecology’s John Price spoke at an April 23 meeting on Hanford’s cleanup budget priorities at the Richland Public Library. About 20 people attended. The meeting kicked off a public comment period on Hanford cleanup priorities that runs through May 25. Submit written comments no later than May 25 to HanfordPriorities2020@rl.gov. (Courtesy Mission Support Alliance)

U.S. Department of Energy Richland Operations Office’s Greg Jones, from left, Office of River Protection’s Jon Peschong, Environmental Protection Agency’s Laura Buelow and Washington State Department of Ecology’s John Price spoke at an April 23 meeting on Hanford’s cleanup budget priorities at the Richland Public Library. About 20 people attended. The meeting kicked off a public comment period on Hanford cleanup priorities that runs through May 25. Submit written comments no later than May 25 to HanfordPriorities2020@rl.gov. (Courtesy Mission Support Alliance)

The Richland Rotary Club honored 30 graduating Richland School District seniors on May 1, including National Merit finalists, semifinalists and commended students; and WSU Regent Scholars and Distinguished Regent Scholars. Richland Rotary Academic scholarship winners were Maisie Bowles, Meghan Callaway, Haley Coleman, Marcia Kim, Sydney Porter, Tyler Slade, Zachary Villanueva, Gracelyn Ward. For the Tri-Citian of The Year Sponsor Scholarships: RBC Wealth Management awarded to Brienna Buchanan, and Stevens Center Management funded scholarships to Caitlin Gallivan, Nate Jo and Gavin Perez. (Courtesy Richland Rotary)

The Richland Rotary Club honored 30 graduating Richland School District seniors on May 1, including National Merit finalists, semifinalists and commended students; and WSU Regent Scholars and Distinguished Regent Scholars. Richland Rotary Academic scholarship winners were Maisie Bowles, Meghan Callaway, Haley Coleman, Marcia Kim, Sydney Porter, Tyler Slade, Zachary Villanueva, Gracelyn Ward. For the Tri-Citian of The Year Sponsor Scholarships: RBC Wealth Management awarded to Brienna Buchanan, and Stevens Center Management funded scholarships to Caitlin Gallivan, Nate Jo and Gavin Perez. (Courtesy Richland Rotary)

Joshua Sivonen, from left, Anisa Rodriguez, Trevor Arm and Mollie Greenough learn to record short interviews with each other using professional mobile recorders during a RadioActive workshop, a youth media program where young people discover public radio journalism. The event was April 14-15 at Washington State University Tri-Cities. KUOW Public Radio in Seattle, WSU Tri-Cities and WSU Murrow College’s Northwest Public Broadcasting worked together to bring RadioActive to the Tri-Cities. To hear their stories, visit http://bit.ly/RadioActiveTC. (Courtesy Lila Kitaeff of KUOW)

Joshua Sivonen, from left, Anisa Rodriguez, Trevor Arm and Mollie Greenough learn to record short interviews with each other using professional mobile recorders during a RadioActive workshop, a youth media program where young people discover public radio journalism. The event was April 14-15 at Washington State University Tri-Cities. KUOW Public Radio in Seattle, WSU Tri-Cities and WSU Murrow College’s Northwest Public Broadcasting worked together to bring RadioActive to the Tri-Cities. To hear their stories, visit http://bit.ly/RadioActiveTC. (Courtesy Lila Kitaeff of KUOW)

View Full Archive

Calendar

Comment Period on Hanford Cleanup

May 21 - July 6

Project Goodwill 2018

May 31

Owen Benjamin Comedy

June 1 @ 7:00 pm
Share This