Building owners want to create synergy to relaunch Cynergy Centre

After sitting vacant for months, Kennewick’s three-story Cynergy Centre is ready for its part deux debut.

The building features a wall of curved glass at the entrance and is near the traffic circle at 27th Avenue and Union Street in the Southridge area of Kennewick.

Two doctors and a Tri-City investor have teamed up to re-invigorate the mixed-use, 26,631-square-foot building at 4309 W. 27th Place that’s valued at $3.6 million, according to the Benton County Assessor’s website.

Once home to several doctors’ offices and several defunct restaurants — The Alley Public House and Brews, Barrel House Café and Wine Bar, Veritas and Cynergy Café — it has been empty for months.

“This is an attractive building with very unique exterior architecture and is well positioned, but that to some extent has been overlooked by its former management and has sat vacant too long,” said James Wade, realtor and commercial broker for the Kenmore Team of Kennewick.

Wade said the Cynergy Centre’s owners have spent time, energy and money to clean and maintain the vacant building in the past couple of months.

The offices would be ideal for doctors, physical therapists, lawyers and other professionals, he said.

So how does one go about filling a big vacant building?

Dr. Stan Ling, one of the Cynergy owners, received inspiration from the Bravo TV real estate show “Million Dollar Listing.”

He decided to throw a party in the building so potential tenants could envision themselves in it, confident the building speaks for itself. The June 20 soirée will feature food, wine, live music and a ribbon-cutting event. It’s from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. A grand prize drawing for a $1,000 Visa gift card will go to one lucky attendee.

“These kinds of ideas come up, especially with residential properties, and I thought, ‘Why can’t I do this for commercial?’ ” Ling said. “If we make it fun and exciting, we can bring people out to enjoy local fare and local wineries. We can have people take a look at the building and see what the building is all about and picture themselves in the building.”

The ground floor offers an atrium lobby configured with a restaurant, retail spaces, conference rooms and common restrooms. The upper floors feature sweeping Tri-City views.

Several suites are available for lease, ranging in size from 450 square feet to 4,312 square feet. Leases go for $17 a square foot, plus triple net, or NNN, an agreement where the tenant agrees to pay all real estate taxes, building insurance and maintenance.

Ling occupied the third floor of the Cynergy Centre until 2016, when he moved his practice to Everett.

Since his office took up a lot of space on the top floor, it created issues in his wake.

“During that period of time, there were some challenges we faced with losing some of the tenants and stuff like that and I was one of them. I took quite a big chunk of space in the building,” he said.

Ling called the time a perfect storm with “every tenant moving out and we hit a rough spot at that point with some challenges and management. We changed the decision makers and it took us little bit of time to get restarted,” he said.

The dynamic already is beginning to shift.

Dr. Michael Workman, a plastic surgeon, currently leases space.

Spokane-based credit union STCU recently leased 2,317 square feet on the second floor for six months as temporary office space while construction begins on its new bank building in south Kennewick, according to Kiemle Hagood.

Northwest Neurosciences of Yakima recently signed a multi-year lease for office space on the third floor, Wade said. The clinic specializes in neurosurgery, neurology and pain management, according to its website.

And there soon may be good news to share about the vacant restaurant, Wade said. His firm is in the final lease review stage for the first floor space, he said.

“We want to fill it up and get this place hopping again,” Ling said. “That’s our goal.”

A group of doctors and investors hatched the concept for the Cynergy Centre 14 years ago.

“We wanted to bring West Coast design to the Tri-Cities. We wanted a building that had lots of windows where light is great. In that time, we put in a second building in the Tri-Cities that had a revolving door,” Ling said.

Ling said they wanted a professional mixed-use building, plus retail and some restaurants. “We thought everything could be synergized and try to make each other successful,” he said.

So because they “wanted to be cute,” they changed the “S” to “C” in the word “synergy” and Cynergy Centre was born, Ling said.

Ling and his wife Grace are the only original owners of building, as it’s gone through several partners.

Dr. Gordon Hsieh, an orthopaedic surgeon at Kadlec who graduated from Hanford High, has owned the building with Ling for about three years.

The original complex, envisioned in 2004, was a joint project of Fraser Hawley and his wife Sharon Brown, now a state senator (she was appointed in 2013), Dr. Sittilerk Trikalsaransukh and his wife Chayatorn, and the Lings.

They bought four acres of land with plans to build additional buildings to maintain continuity for any future development, Hawley told the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business in 2006.

The owners chose the site because of future plans for the Southridge Sports and Events Complex and other future housing developments and because Southridge was an up and coming growth market.

Construction of the adjacent 9,000-square-foot Cynergy Retail Mall, which currently is home to Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, Yoplicity Frozen Yogurt and Horse Heaven Hills Pet Urgent Care, began in 2008.

The original Cynergy investors sold the shopping center to Spokane-based Hutton Settlement for $2.2 million in 2017, according to public property records.

“Everything is behind us now and looking more rosy in the future. We are forward looking,” Ling said.