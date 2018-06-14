Menu

FedEx facility gets $6 million overhaul in Pasco

Robin Wojtanik|June 2018

A major expansion of the FedEx footprint is underway at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco.

The local hub is getting a $6 million overhaul, increasing in size from 14,000 square feet to 51,000 square feet.

The goal “is to have it look like a brand new building,” said developer Chris A. Smith of CAS Properties. His company has a long history of working with FedEx, having bought or leased land for FedEx facilities since the mid-1980s.

Work got underway at the site at 1705 Argent Road on April 1 and is being fast-tracked for completion by the end of October. Sixty-five employees work at the facility.

Two months into the project, the walls of the new sorting and shipping building are nearly complete. The roof is being constructed in phases.

The upgrades aren’t expected to change the FedEx home delivery experience in the area. A customer would only notice the difference if visiting the Pasco store, across from Sun Willows Golf Course, on the southeastern corner of airport property.

A new customer service facility is expected to be completed by September and will accommodate a half-dozen customers at a time, with three service stations, instead of the current two. Office space for on-site administrators will increase by a third, and the site will get new parking lots for customers and shipment vans.

FedEx has been at the Pasco site since 1992 after moving from Union Street in Kennewick. It has held a right-of-first-refusal agreement with the airport for 4.25 acres of land on Port of Pasco airport property. This has allowed for FedEx’s eventual expansion, an idea that had been considered for years.

“For all of the facilities located in the Northwest, this is probably one of the faster-growing stations. FedEx’s confidence in the Tri-Cities economy has led to this expansion,” Smith said.

Packages shipped by aircraft to the hub will arrive at a facility secured by the Transportation Safety Administration and the Federal Aviation Administration, before distribution.

The new building will allow cargo to be unloaded onto a raised sorting platform with a motorized conveyor that runs the length of the processing building, an upgrade from the current system which isn’t mechanized, instead relying on rollers to move packages along.

“The new one will be much more sophisticated,” Smith said.

The building also will include direct access for the planes, on FedEx property, no longer needing to rely on the generosity of the airport sharing its space.

During warmer weather, the airport allows FedEx to keep a plane parked on the pad that’s used for de-icing in the colder months.

The economic impact to the airport from the expansion is negligible, and mostly tied to an increase in leasing the land. The airport will net just under $30,000 a year from FedEx, as compared to the $14,000 it was getting annually prior to the expansion.

“We’re just thrilled that they’re growing here,” said Buck Taft, director of the Tri-Cities Airport. “It just shows how well our community is doing. It’s a huge win for us and we’re happy to have them and glad to have this expansion in our community and not somewhere else.”

Smith is overseeing the project through weekly visits from his office in Seattle, and prefers to hire only local workers to keep the investment locally spent.

“We have discovered that working in Eastern Washington, we have a much better work force than we get west of the mountains. There’s better family structure here. People care more about their lives and their families and their kids,” Smith said. This includes masonry work from Aden Construction, site work from Granite Construction and Ray Poland and Sons, as well as Tri-Ply Construction as the general contractors. Up to 50 workers can be on the site at any given time.

“I’ve never — in any city, anywhere, in the western United States — been treated better than the people here (at the Tri-Cities Airport),” Smith said.

The Pasco FedEx Ship Center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in ,
Read Current Issue

Latest News

Entities seek public input on fair housing in Tri-Cities

Kadlec CEO announces retirement, successor picked

Columbia Center announces arrival of 3 new businesses

Fast charging station for electric cars opens in Kennewick

Energy Northwest names new CEO

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town Photo Gallery

The Port of Kennewick celebrated the completion of the Latino Heritage Mural on May 23 at the Columbia Gardens Urban Wine and Artisan Village in Kennewick. Professional muralist Andrew Reid was commissioned in 2016 to paint the 48-by-36-foot piece to represent those who have contributed to the land by exploring themes of agriculture, wine labor and the Latino history in the region. (Courtesy Kim Fetrow Photography)

Cmdr. Jerry Peltier of VFW Post 12018 speaks to the hundreds who turned out for the 46th annual Memorial Day service May 29 at Sunset Gardens in Richland. The service included songs, a tribute to the fallen warrior, 21-gun salute and a medley of songs from each branch of the service.

Cathryn Tames, center, executive director of the Children’s Developmental Center in Richland, stands with staff and families while holding her KIDCHAMP Award. The Rite Aid Foundation presented the award to her for her tireless work over the past 30 years to support children with disabilities and developmental challenges. Tames was recognized May 18. She received a $10,000 donation to the Children’s Developmental Center and $500 in Rite Aid gift cards to continue advancing the agency’s work to improve the health and well-being of children served by the organization. (Courtesy Rite Aid Foundation)

Four H1 Unlimited hydroplane teams were in Kennewick on June 1 to test their equipment in preparation for the upcoming season. The daylong event at Columbia Park was hosted for the 11th year by the Tri-City Water Follies organization. The HAPO Columbia Cup is July 27-29 in Kennewick.

Bush Car Wash celebrated the accomplishments of 18 employees who graduated from high schools in Pasco, Richland, Kennewick and Finley. Bush Car Wash has locations in each of the Tri-Cities. (Courtesy Bush Car Wash)

View Full Archive

Calendar

Comment Period on Hanford Cleanup

May 21 - July 6

FABREO Food & Beverage Expo

June 14 @ 9:00 am - June 15 @ 5:00 pm

Trios Foundation Golf Classic

June 15 @ 6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Share This