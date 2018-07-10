West Richland’s Double Canyon winery opened a new tasting room on July 6.

The new tasting room at 8060 Keene Road features a tasting bar and table seating with views of the barrel room and production area, as well as patio seating with a fire pit.

Guests may enjoy a tasting flight or order wine by the glass or bottle from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

“We look forward to providing a dynamic and educational guest experience at Double Canyon,” said Will Beightol, general manager and vineyard manager for Double Canyon, in a news release. “Having a dedicated tasting room will allow us to host wine enthusiasts, along with access to our new facility. Our hope is that this will become a gathering place for locals and those looking to explore Washington State wine country.”

Double Canyon, which focuses on Cabernet Sauvignon, opened its West Richland winery in September 2017, transitioning all its winemaking activities there. The winery also has a tasting room in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Double Canyon produces wines that express the unique terroir of the nearby Horse Heaven Hills and Red Mountain appellations.