Menu

Double Canyon opens tasting room in West Richland

TCAJOB Staff|July 2018

West Richland’s Double Canyon winery opened a new tasting room on July 6.

The new tasting room at 8060 Keene Road features a tasting bar and table seating with views of the barrel room and production area, as well as patio seating with a fire pit.

Guests may enjoy a tasting flight or order wine by the glass or bottle from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

“We look forward to providing a dynamic and educational guest experience at Double Canyon,” said Will Beightol, general manager and vineyard manager for Double Canyon, in a news release. “Having a dedicated tasting room will allow us to host wine enthusiasts, along with access to our new facility. Our hope is that this will become a gathering place for locals and those looking to explore Washington State wine country.”

Double Canyon, which focuses on Cabernet Sauvignon, opened its West Richland winery in September 2017, transitioning all its winemaking activities there. The winery also has a tasting room in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Double Canyon produces wines that express the unique terroir of the nearby Horse Heaven Hills and Red Mountain appellations.

 

 

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue
Young Professional Awards

Latest News

Double Canyon opens tasting room in West Richland

Trios Health to emerge from bankruptcy

Kadlec CEO announces retirement, successor picked

Columbia Center announces arrival of 3 new businesses

Fast charging station for electric cars opens in Kennewick

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town Photo Gallery

Four H1 Unlimited hydroplane teams were in Kennewick on June 1 to test their equipment in preparation for the upcoming season. The daylong event at Columbia Park was hosted for the 11th year by the Tri-City Water Follies organization. The HAPO Columbia Cup is July 27-29 in Kennewick.

Bush Car Wash celebrated the accomplishments of 18 employees who graduated from high schools in Pasco, Richland, Kennewick and Finley. Bush Car Wash has locations in each of the Tri-Cities. (Courtesy Bush Car Wash)

The Port of Kennewick celebrated the completion of the Latino Heritage Mural on May 23 at the Columbia Gardens Urban Wine and Artisan Village in Kennewick. Professional muralist Andrew Reid was commissioned in 2016 to paint the 48-by-36-foot piece to represent those who have contributed to the land by exploring themes of agriculture, wine labor and the Latino history in the region. (Courtesy Kim Fetrow Photography)

Cmdr. Jerry Peltier of VFW Post 12018 speaks to the hundreds who turned out for the 46th annual Memorial Day service May 29 at Sunset Gardens in Richland. The service included songs, a tribute to the fallen warrior, 21-gun salute and a medley of songs from each branch of the service.

Cathryn Tames, center, executive director of the Children’s Developmental Center in Richland, stands with staff and families while holding her KIDCHAMP Award. The Rite Aid Foundation presented the award to her for her tireless work over the past 30 years to support children with disabilities and developmental challenges. Tames was recognized May 18. She received a $10,000 donation to the Children’s Developmental Center and $500 in Rite Aid gift cards to continue advancing the agency’s work to improve the health and well-being of children served by the organization. (Courtesy Rite Aid Foundation)

View Full Archive

Calendar

Procurement Power Hour

July 12 @ 8:30 am - 9:30 am

Little Explorers- Boats

July 12 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Sustainability Forum

July 12 @ 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Share This