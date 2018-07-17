Menu

Sunnyside mushroom farm secures $45 million in financing

Guest Contributor|July 2018

By Ted Escobar, Daily Sun News

Sunnyside is closer to 200 new year-around jobs thanks to Ostrom Mushroom Farms LLC acquiring funding for its new state-of-the-art composting and operating platform at the Port of Sunnyside.

Ascendant Partners Inc. of Colorado recently announced a $45 million financing package for Ostrom, the largest commercial mushroom producer in the Northwest.

The financing will be used for the development and construction of the planned new operation.

The indoor facility will allow Ostrom to produce mushrooms year-around in Sunnyside.

Ostrom has been operating since 1928 as a family-owned and operated commercial mushroom producer.

The new operation will complement its existing operations in Olympia, said David Knudsen, the company’s president and chief executive officer,

“This new state-of-the-art operating platform will help Ostrom expand our production, improve mushroom quality and significantly improve our operating efficiencies, thereby helping to position the company for continued success for the next generation,” he said. “The approach leverages design principles and technology well proven in Europe and elsewhere around the world but will be among the first installations in the U.S.”

Funding was sourced through a value-added private investment firm committed to serving food and agriculture sectors across the U.S. The innovative financing structure secured the necessary project funding while minimizing the dilution of current ownership.

“This process brought together two complimentary partners truly committed to the industry and the success of this venture,” said Mark Warren, who led the process for Ascendant Partners. “We’re extremely pleased to complete this funding so Ostrom can now fully focus on the development and implementation of this exciting new mushroom production operation.”

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue
Young Professional Awards

Latest News

Martini bar to open in Kennewick’s Cynergy Centre

General Mattis set to speak at Young Professional’s event

Double Canyon opens tasting room in West Richland

Trios Health to emerge from bankruptcy

Kadlec CEO announces retirement, successor picked

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town Photo Gallery

Area agriculture producers, processors and industry officials set a new event record by raising more than $91,000 to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities Inland Northwest on June 13 at the fifth annual Ag World Golf Classic at Canyon Lakes Golf Course in Kennewick. Ag World Support Systems was joined by co-hosts Simplot, Lamb Weston, McCain Foods and Potato Growers of Washington to make the 18-hole scramble a success. (Courtesy Ag World Golf Classic)

A Pasco Fire Department uniform serves as a photo backdrop for youngsters at the June 30 Pasco Farmers Market. Department officials were on hand to discuss home fire escape plans, smoke alarms and hands-only CPR, a form of CPR that doesn’t require rescue breathing on adults. (Courtesy Pasco Fire Department) 

Jason Lee of Richland, a Navy veteran and union recruiting specialist with UA Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 598, was busy chasing ducks and geese on a dream hunt in Saskatchewan while filming an upcoming episode of Brotherhood Outdoors TV. He was selected to appear on the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance’s television series to highlight his work ethic and commitment to the service of his country and community. The episode aired on the Sportsman Channel. (Courtesy Union Sportsmen’s Alliance)

Campers watch their rockets soar June 29 at Washington State University Tri-Cities’ middle school science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, camp in Richland. WSU offered seven camps, with many selling out, including Fantastic Flight, a camp to explore flying machines that included creating catapults, slingshots and rockets. (Courtesy WSU Tri-Cities)

This year’s Tri-Citian of the Year Don Pratt, along with the program’s steering committee, presented $1,000 to My Friends Place and $1,000 to Tri-City area food banks during a recent Sunrise Rotary meeting. Pictured from left are Jan Francis, Sunrise Rotary; Karen Angas, Kiwanis, accepting for My Friends Place; Terry Fleischman, Sunrise; Diahann Howard, Richland Rotary; Don Pratt, Sunrise Rotary and Tri-Citian of the Year 2018; Mike Sinclair, Richland Rotary; Barb Keltch, Kiwanis; Karyl Whitely, Sunrise Rotary; and Bill Kitchen, Tri-Cities Food Bank. (Courtesy Tri-Citian of the Year)

View Full Archive

Calendar

PTAC Workshop

July 18 @ 9:00 am - 10:30 am

Women Helping Women: Table Captain Meet-n-Mingle

July 19 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

5 Tips for Finding Affordable College Options with McMeekan College Consulting

July 19 @ 6:00 pm - 7:15 pm
Share This