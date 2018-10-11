Bankruptcies — October 2018

Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:

Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is charged.

Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them.

Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for foreclosure.

Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay a percentage of debt based on ability to pay. All disposable income must be used to pay debts.

Information provided by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Spokane.

CHAPTER 7

Phoenix Enterprises NW, LLC, PO Box 4665, Pasco.

Jose Martinez, 820 S. Eighth, Pasco.

Rodolfo O. and Gloria N. Lucatero, 502 S. Hugo Ave., Pasco.

James Garrett and Gloria A. Falcon, 411 Adams St., Richland.

Heidi C. Bader, 335 Old Inland Empire, Prosser.

Amber R. Garcia, 417 Adams St., Richland.

Teresa S. Mendoza, 1620 S. Palouse Place, Kennewick.

Jeffrey L. Huesties, 223405 E. Cochran Road, Kennewick.

Lexington Plumb, 160 Van Giesen St., Richland.

Gabriel G. and Elbira G. Moreno, 25302 E. Karlyn Loop PRNE, Benton City.

Garry H. and Shanna R. Griffiths, PO Box 4208, Pasco.

Maria E. M. Tapia, 1017 N. Road 46, Pasco.

Kevin S. Price, 25 N. Jean St., Kennewick.

Delia R. Viana, 1115 N. Potter Ave., Richland.

Gloria M. Loredo-Gomez, 1212 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick.

Efrain L. Mendoza, 1821 N. Road 32, Pasco.

Kenneth A. and Elisa M. Inman, 3202 W. 22nd Ave., Kennewick.

Jasmine T. Castellanos, 203 N. 19th Ave., Pasco.

Shawn and Jeanette Wallace, 301 Cullun Ave., Richland.

Kasey S. and Tori L. Heckman, 1918 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick.

Tri-City Cabinets, LLC, 1301 Thayer Drive, Richland.

Onofre B. and Evelia A. Salgado, 316 S. Hugo Ave., Pasco.

Jay D. and Dianne Miller, 1301 Thayer Drive, Richland.

Rosa T. Zaragoza, 908 W. Park St., Pasco.

Casimiro M. Cedillo, III, 1331 Prosser Ave., Prosser.

Jesus Mora, 920 N. Douglas, Pasco.

Victoria L. Mellin, 8616 Gatwick Court, Pasco.

Steven J. Adams and Carla L. Hodges, 2410 Boulder St., Richland.

CHAPTER 13

Lisa Solis, 1819 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick.

Isaac L. Aguirre, 7621 Toutle Court, Pasco.

James G. Martinez, 913 W. 25th Ave., Kennewick.