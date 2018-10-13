Menu

How to find and develop the next generation of leaders

Guest Contributor|October 2018

By Danielle Kane

Being a leader means not only are you able to take the lead on projects or divvy out assignments, but you are able to identify and help foster other employees’ skills so that they, too, can become a leader later. Leadership development encompasses a lot of facets once you have the right team in place – you decipher each employee’s individualities and begin to see who excels at management and supervisory tasks. But before any of that can happen, you need the right people.

Part of being a capable leader is finding and attracting the right talent, and then onboarding those folks so that they can help you achieve your businesses’ overarching goals. Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific knows that ensuring each employee fits in well with your defined company culture is critical to building a better business overall.

First, business owners need to learn how to attract top talent. This starts by answering goal-oriented questions such as: What type of talent do you need right now? What specific requirements do you need in applicants? What are your short- and long-term goals for hiring? How can you accurately communicate the organization’s mission?

The last question is particularly important when hiring millennials, who now make up the majority of the U.S. work force.

As of 2017, 56 million millennials were working or looking for work, compared to 53 million Generation Xers and 41 million baby boomers, according to Pew Research Center data.

For business leaders looking to hire, this is good and bad news. On the one hand, you have a huge talent pool to potentially pick from. But, on the other hand, you are trying to appeal to the most digitally-savvy generation yet – meaning it will be hard to attract top talent with a simple job posting.

Millennials want interaction, brand awareness and a well-defined company culture.

Today, a top-talent graduate is more than likely going to have multiple opportunities in multiple fields, so candidates need to have some type of solidified bond with you and/or your business to join the team. For hiring managers, it will be important to meet potential candidates in person multiple times to build that relationship. Consider hosting meetings or small events for applicants so you can get to know them and decide how their skills match your goals outlined above.

Once talent has been narrowed down, it is up to an organization’s key leaders to hire the right people.

Employers need to be ready for a ton of résumés – the average job posting receives 250 resumes, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Be flexible with how you hire. Remote job listings increased 51 percent from 2014 to 2017, so considering remote or freelance workers is essential.

As a company leader, perhaps most important is how you sift through these potential hires. The key? Do not rush. It is nearly impossible to lead a group that does not fit well within your organization, so take time to find the right people.

Now that you’ve hired the best employee you could find, it’s time to onboard. Internal leadership development starts right here – 40 percent of employees report being likely to leave due to poor training or onboarding, according to hiring firm Go2HR. Ensuring your new employee understands the job duties is critical to safeguarding your business from bearing the hefty costs of replacing that employee in the event he or she quits.

Consider these tips when developing an onboarding process:

  • Training should be flexible and specialized. Gone are the days of sitting a new employee in front of a TV to watch a two-hour training video. Explain your business’ current and forward-looking values in a way that involves the new employee.
  • Be ready. Have desks and logins ready. Consider putting together a pamphlet that explains company structure and who they report to, along with a welcome note or company mug, pens etc.
  • Be specific about timelines. Lay out expectations from the start with spaced out goals to check in, such as every 30, 60 and 90 days, for example. Assign tasks and set meetings ahead of time to discuss progress and questions about their expectations. This encourages your new hire to tackle obstacles head-on. And, of course, share positive feedback when it’s deserved. Reward employees with encouragement and company perks wherever you can.

Being a leader tasked with all of this can be overwhelming. But helping others capitalize on their own management skills not only helps the organization as a whole, but it also benefits you as you continually sharpen your own leadership skills along the way.

Danielle Kane is the Tri-City marketplace manager for the Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in ,
Read Current Issue

Latest News

Dick’s Sporting Goods plans to build $7.5M store in Kennewick

New sports bar and grill to feature rustic industrial look, unique menu

2 wineries, 2 food trucks to open in downtown Kennewick wine village

More layoffs announced at Trios Health

New ACT theater gets new name, 400 donated seats

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town Photo Gallery

The first-ever RiverFest on Sept. 8 featured more than 50 exhibits and activities for the whole family at the east end of Columbia Park in Kennewick. Regional and community organizations came together to provide interactive, informational, fun kid-friendly displays and activities promoting the benefits of the Columbia and Snake river system: power, navigation, irrigation, recreation and tourism. (Courtesy Charlie Reyes, Franklin PUD)
The Kennewick School District presented First Presbyterian Church with the 2018 Outstanding Community Partner Award in recognition of its longtime dedication and service to Westgate Elementary on Aug. 27. Volunteers from the church helped as homework helpers, at Math Nights and on field trips. They have donated more than 1,000 books to students and, for four years, were able to give every student at Westgate a backpack filled with school supplies to start the school year. In addition, they organize a cereal drive every year to ensure students have breakfast during winter break. In 10 years, they’ve collected more than 10,000 boxes of cereal. (Courtesy Kennewick School District)
Gesa Credit Union presented the Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, College Place, Moses Lake and Finley school districts and Delta High School with a combined donation of $100,000 on Aug. 14. Gesa’s President and CEO Don Miller awarded the checks at a celebration at the Reach museum in Richland. For every purchase made with one of Gesa’s co-branded Visa debit cards, Gesa makes a donation to the school district associated with the card. The money raised is distributed by school district and is used to support student programs and activities. (Courtesy Gesa)
The Richland branch of Ferguson Enterprises held a day of service to support the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Teams collected 15,000 pounds of food and placed it on 12 custom-made pallet crates for delivery. Each team decorated their crates and competed with each other. Unex Couriers delivered the food to the nonprofit’s storage facility. (Courtesy Tri-Cities Food Bank)
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner Dan Pelfrey delivered free barbecue food in August to teachers and staff at Kennewick High School to show appreciation for them as the school year started back up. The Kennewick Dickey’s restaurant delivered pulled pork sandwiches, chips and tea for every teacher and staff member at the school. Pictured from left are Kennewick High staffers Michael Betz, John Lakey, Kyla Goble and Eddie Ramirez. (Courtesy Dickey’s Barbecue Pit)
Legends of Washington Wine Hall of Fame’s 2013 inductee, Mike Hogue, and Auctioneer Alesha Russell speak during the 12th annual Legends Gala on Aug. 10 at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center in Prosser. Dick and Wendy Shaw, prominent growers in the region, were inducted into the 2018 Hall of Fame. The event attracted nearly 250 Washington wine enthusiasts and industry guests and raised more than $104,000 from sponsors, donors and partners. The money will be used to support the center’s wine and culinary programs and services that promote and support the Washington wine and agriculture industry. (Photo courtesy Tyra Bleek Photography)

View Full Photo Gallery

Calendar

U.S. Cellular’s Customer Appreciation Celebration

October 11 - October 14

U.S. Cellular’s Customer Appreciation Celebration

October 12

U.S. Cellular’s Customer Appreciation Celebration

October 13
Share This