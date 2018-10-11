Judgments — October 2018
The state can file lawsuits against people or businesses that do not pay taxes, resulting in a judgment against property that person or business owns. Judgments are filed in Benton and Franklin Superior Court. The following is from the Franklin County Superior Court Clerk’s Office.
Tri-Cities Builders, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Sept. 6.
Leroy O. Nelson, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Sept. 6.
3 Elements Restoration, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Sept. 6.
Big Buck Construction, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Sept. 6.
Rodman Electric, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Sept. 6.
Prestige Trucking, unpaid Department of Licensing taxes, filed Sept. 6.
Josue I. Mejia, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Sept. 13.
Javier Martinez-Diaz, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Sept. 13.
Carniceria Los Toreros, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Sept. 14.
Laurie M. Preciado, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Sept. 14.
Christopher F. Strode, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Sept. 14.
Maria I. Diaz, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed Sept. 17.
Travis Haas, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed Sept. 17.
Dillon W. Bruton, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed Sept. 17.
Miguel A. Maldonado, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed Sept. 17.
Jose G. Ochoa, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed Sept. 17.
Carlos Gomez, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed Sept. 17.
Maria S. Rodriguez, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed Sept. 17.
Enrique Granados, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed Sept. 17.
Sergio J. Mendoza, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed Sept. 17.
Brandon L. Timmons, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed Sept. 17.
Maricela Ruiz, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed Sept. 17.
Leos Homes, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Sept. 17.
Daily Cleaning, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Sept. 18.
Arturo C. Vargas, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Sept. 24.
Amrik S. Sihota, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Sept. 24.
Harrison-Ray Water Company, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Sept. 28.
Harrison Bypass Trust, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Sept. 28.
Claudia S. Lund Schmasow, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Sept. 28.
Affordable Dentures Dental, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Sept. 28.