2 Kennewick companies named finalists for statewide awards

Two Kennewick companies are among the finalists for the Association of Washington Business’ third annual Evening of Excellence awards.

Carbitex LLC of Kennewick is a finalist for the Connect Award, which recognizes a business whose products and/or services have positively affected the way in which Washington employers and communities are connected to each other and the world.

Knutzen Engineering of Kennewick is a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year, which is given to an entrepreneur whose business is less than five years old and has made a significant impact in their industry.

In addition to the Evening of Excellence awards presentation, the event will honor this year’s recipients of AWB’s Manufacturing Excellence awards, which were announced during the AWB Manufacturing Week bus tour in October. The Manufacturing Excellence in Operations Award was presented to Columbia Pulp of Dayton.

Eighteen companies of all sizes and from diverse industries across the state were named as finalists in six categories.

The awards will be announced at a black-tie, red-carpet event Nov. 28 at Benaroya Hall in Seattle.