Lowe’s to close 51 underperforming stores in U.S., Canada

Lowe’s has announced plans to close 20 underperforming stores across the U.S. and 31 in Canada.

But don’t fear Tri-Citians, the Kennewick and Pasco home improvement stores are safe for now.

Washington state’s 35 Lowe’s stores are not included on the Nov. 5 closure list.

Lowe’s expects to close the 51 stores by the end of the company’s 2018 fiscal year, which is Feb. 1, 2019.

To facilitate an orderly wind-down, the company said it intends to conduct store closing sales for most of the locations with the exception of select stores in the U.S., which will close immediately.

Most associates at the closing stores will be extended opportunities to move to a similar role at a nearby Lowe’s store. The majority of the affected stores are located within 10 miles of another Lowe’s store, according to the company.

The company’s fiscal year 2017 sales totaled $68.6 billion and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,390 home improvement and hardware stores and employ more than 310,000 people. The Mooresville, North Carolina-based company was founded in 1946.