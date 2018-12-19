Menu

Tri-City credit union adds art to Highway 395 corridor

TCAJOB Staff|December 2018

A dynamic new sculpture at the corner of 19th Avenue and Highway 395 is a Tri-City credit union’s gift to the community

Tri-CU (pronounced Tri-Q) recently unveiled “Ovation,” a 10-foot tall stainless steel and acrylic sculpture mounted on a pole to swing like a weathervane.

The credit union, formerly known as Tri-Cities Community Federal Credit Union, worked with the Kennewick Arts Commission on the project.

Tri-CU’s board of directors, management team and design consultant said the sculpture is meant to reflect a positive and modern feeling that celebrates local agriculture, wind, diversity and helping hands, the not-for-profit credit union’s mission.

Tri-CU hired artist CJ Rench of CJR Design of Hood River, Oregon, who has completed other community artwork in Kennewick, particularly in roundabouts.

Tri-CU, which has been serving the Kennewick community for 50 years, moved into its new headquarters at 3213 W. 19th Ave.  in November.

In addition to the sculpture, the new 8,300-square-foot credit union also offers a bike fix-it station and outdoor community water fountain with dog bowl attachment.

Tri-CU was founded in 1969 as IBEW #112 Federal Credit Union, first serving local union electricians and their families. It operated on Kennewick Avenue for nearly 40 years.

In 1985, it became Kennewick Community Federal Credit Union, serving Kennewick, then in 2009 it became Tri‐Cities Credit Union, serving those who lived, worked or worshiped in Benton or Franklin county.

It currently serves about 5,600 members.

The credit union has about $40 million in assets.

Hanford vit plant workers, together with Bechtel and AECOM, donated toys and more than $21,000 on Dec. 13 to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots campaign. The vit plant, known as the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, has participated in the campaign for more than 10 years. Workers and Bechtel also made financial donations to the Local 598 pipefitters’ annual Bikes for Tikes campaign while helping build bikes at a November event. This year, the pipefitters are buying and assembling 350 bicycles and helmets for Toys for Tots. Griggs/Ace Hardware also contributed to the efforts by providing bikes and transportation. (Courtesy Bechtel)

