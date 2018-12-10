West Richland library moves into temporary home during remodeling project

West Richland’s library will be closed Dec. 11-12 to move into a temporary home through spring 2019 while the building receives more than $306,000 in improvements.

The temporary branch will operate out of the city of West Richland’s former public works building, behind the library at 3803 W. Van Giesen St. Library hours and services will remain the same when the temporary branch opens Dec. 13.

During the remodeling project, the former city of West Richland council chambers will be converted to library space resulting in a new storytime area and improved children’s collection.

The remodeled branch will have a lounge dedicated to wireless devices like tablets and laptops. Customers also can expect an increased collection with thousands of new items in addition to the current collection.

The building will feature public art, a historic photo mural, new carpet and paint and a small conference room. New exterior signs also are planned.

Siefken & Sons Construction Inc. of Richland is the general contractor. Bernardo | Wills Architects PC of Spokane is the designer. Studio Y Creations of Calgary, Alberta, provided interior decoration services.

Mid-Columbia Libraries agreed to remodel the 6,173-square-foot West Richland branch when it entered into a contract for library services contingent on a secure revenue stream for the city to pay for the services. In 2016, West Richland residents approved a levy lid lift to pay for library services.

The remodel will begin in January 2019 and take about three to four months.

Customers won’t accrue fines during the two-day closure.

To read more about the remodeling plans visit midcolumbialibraries.org.