Menu

West Richland library moves into temporary home during remodeling project

TCAJOB Staff|December 2018

West Richland’s library will be closed Dec. 11-12 to move into a temporary home through spring 2019 while the building receives more than $306,000 in improvements.

The temporary branch will operate out of the city of West Richland’s former public works building, behind the library at 3803 W. Van Giesen St. Library hours and services will remain the same when the temporary branch opens Dec. 13.

During the remodeling project, the former city of West Richland council chambers will be converted to library space resulting in a new storytime area and improved children’s collection.

The remodeled branch will have a lounge dedicated to wireless devices like tablets and laptops. Customers also can expect an increased collection with thousands of new items in addition to the current collection.

The building will feature public art, a historic photo mural, new carpet and paint and a small conference room. New exterior signs also are planned.

Siefken & Sons Construction Inc. of Richland is the general contractor. Bernardo | Wills Architects PC of Spokane is the designer. Studio Y Creations of Calgary, Alberta, provided interior decoration services.

Mid-Columbia Libraries agreed to remodel the 6,173-square-foot West Richland branch when it entered into a contract for library services contingent on a secure revenue stream for the city to pay for the services. In 2016, West Richland residents approved a levy lid lift to pay for library services.

The remodel will begin in January 2019 and take about three to four months.

Customers won’t accrue fines during the two-day closure.

To read more about the remodeling plans visit midcolumbialibraries.org.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

Gesa announces merger plans with Seattle-based credit union

West Richland library moves into temporary home during remodeling project

2 Kennewick companies named finalists for statewide awards

Report lists Kennewick as best place in state to buy home

Holiday Bazaars 2018

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town Photo Gallery

Legends of Washington Wine Hall of Fame’s 2013 inductee, Mike Hogue, and Auctioneer Alesha Russell speak during the 12th annual Legends Gala on Aug. 10 at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center in Prosser. Dick and Wendy Shaw, prominent growers in the region, were inducted into the 2018 Hall of Fame. The event attracted nearly 250 Washington wine enthusiasts and industry guests and raised more than $104,000 from sponsors, donors and partners. The money will be used to support the center’s wine and culinary programs and services that promote and support the Washington wine and agriculture industry. (Photo courtesy Tyra Bleek Photography)
The first-ever RiverFest on Sept. 8 featured more than 50 exhibits and activities for the whole family at the east end of Columbia Park in Kennewick. Regional and community organizations came together to provide interactive, informational, fun kid-friendly displays and activities promoting the benefits of the Columbia and Snake river system: power, navigation, irrigation, recreation and tourism. (Courtesy Charlie Reyes, Franklin PUD)
The Kennewick School District presented First Presbyterian Church with the 2018 Outstanding Community Partner Award in recognition of its longtime dedication and service to Westgate Elementary on Aug. 27. Volunteers from the church helped as homework helpers, at Math Nights and on field trips. They have donated more than 1,000 books to students and, for four years, were able to give every student at Westgate a backpack filled with school supplies to start the school year. In addition, they organize a cereal drive every year to ensure students have breakfast during winter break. In 10 years, they’ve collected more than 10,000 boxes of cereal. (Courtesy Kennewick School District)
Gesa Credit Union presented the Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, College Place, Moses Lake and Finley school districts and Delta High School with a combined donation of $100,000 on Aug. 14. Gesa’s President and CEO Don Miller awarded the checks at a celebration at the Reach museum in Richland. For every purchase made with one of Gesa’s co-branded Visa debit cards, Gesa makes a donation to the school district associated with the card. The money raised is distributed by school district and is used to support student programs and activities. (Courtesy Gesa)
The Richland branch of Ferguson Enterprises held a day of service to support the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Teams collected 15,000 pounds of food and placed it on 12 custom-made pallet crates for delivery. Each team decorated their crates and competed with each other. Unex Couriers delivered the food to the nonprofit’s storage facility. (Courtesy Tri-Cities Food Bank)
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner Dan Pelfrey delivered free barbecue food in August to teachers and staff at Kennewick High School to show appreciation for them as the school year started back up. The Kennewick Dickey’s restaurant delivered pulled pork sandwiches, chips and tea for every teacher and staff member at the school. Pictured from left are Kennewick High staffers Michael Betz, John Lakey, Kyla Goble and Eddie Ramirez. (Courtesy Dickey’s Barbecue Pit)

View Full Photo Gallery

Calendar

Tri-Cities Prep Candlelight Christmas Concert

December 16 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Free Movie – The Polar Express

December 21 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Free Movie – The Polar Express

December 21 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Share This